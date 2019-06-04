Birding Walk
Yaquina Head Outstanding Natural Area • Newport
Join the Audubon Society of Lincoln City for an excursion in search of cormorants, guillemots, Western gulls and a glimpse at the peregrine falcons that have nested on the cliff face beside the Interpretive Center for several years. 9-11 am, Lighthouse Drive FMI, go to www.lincolncityaudubon.org.
Newport Farmers Market
Highway 101 & Angle
Find seasonal produce, art, crafts and more from some 60 vendors, alongside live music and a hot food court. 9 am-1 pm, Highway 101 & Angle Street FMI, go to www.newportfarmersmarket.org.
Bio-Blitz
Roads End State Park • Lincoln City
Become a citizen-scientist for a day, using the iNaturalist mobile app to collect valuable information about the plants and animals living on the rocky shore of the Cascade Head Marine Reserve. $10 suggested donation. 10 am-2 pm, follow Logan Road from Highway 101. FMI, go to www.facebook.com/CascadeHead.
Fun With Collage
Artists’ Studio Association • Lincoln City
Learn to make art paper then use it for an innovative collage. $60. 10-3 pm, 620 NE Hwy. 101. FMI, go to asaart.net or call 541-996-4442.
Tide Pool Clinic
Lincoln City
Each tide pool clinic begins with a lecture from local experts Fawn Custer of the Oregon Shores Conservation Coalition, and Athena Crichton of the Hatfield Marine Science Center. 11:30 am-12:30 pm at the NW 15th Street Beach Access. FMI, go to www.oregoncoast.org.
Touch a Truck
Lincoln City Community Center
A free event featuring rigs of every shape and size, games and prizes, food and fun. Kids of all ages can compete in a Kids Fit Challenge and run around the community center at 12:15 pm. And at 12:30 pm, adults can race an out-and-back 5K along NW Devils Lake Road. Noon-2 pm, 2150 NE Oar Place. FMI, call 541-994-2131.
Minga 2
Newport Performing Arts Center
A multicultural dance and music performance event featuring Flamenco, Afro-Brazilian choreography Andean music and dances, and dance performances by Intuit Studio Dancers. 2 pm, 777 West Olive Street. Tickets, $17.50 for adults; $14.50 for seniors and students, available at www.coastarts.org, or by calling 541-265-2787.
Second Saturday Summer Celebration
Café Mundo • Newport
This year’s series of casual outdoor concerts continues on the outdoor theater stage with World Beat music from the Thunder & Lightness Ensemble and Ocean Thunder Drummers alongside special guests Rodney Turner and Skip Floraday of UNDRTOW. Noon-3 pm, 209 NW Coast Street. FMI, call 541-574-8134.
Byrdsong Consort
Little Log Church • Yachats
This Eugene group plays Renaissance music from Scotland, Ireland and England, plus a few numbers by the Beatles. $10 suggested donation. 3 pm, 328 West 3rd Street.
Stone in Love
Salishan Resort • Gleneden Beach
The Summer Concert series continues with a free performance from this Journey tribute band. No outside food or beverage. Food pavilion sales benefit local music education. 7-9 pm, 7760 NW Highway 101. FMI, call 541-764-2371.
Comedy Show
The Beach Club and Event Center • Lincoln City
Amanda Arnold hosts an evening of comedy featuring Todd Armstrong, Dan Weber and special guest Tory Ward. $10. 8-9:30 pm, 2020 NE 22nd Street. FMI, call 541-418-5468.
Tillamook Farmers Market
Main Avenue • Tillamook
An old-fashioned farmers market with locally-grown produce, hand-made and artisan gifts, baked goods, live music and activities for kids. 9 am-2 pm, 208 Main Avenue. FMI, call 503-812-6807.
Tidepool Discovery Day
Oceanside Beach State Recreation Site
Mark the lowest tides of the year by peering into pools with help from Friends of Netarts Bay. 10 am-noon, follow Highway 131 west from Tillamook. FMI, call 541-231-8041.
What We Risk
Tillamook County Pioneer Museum • Tillamook
Oregon-based artist and educator Jason Graham leads this free Oregon Humanities Conversation Project talk on the risk involved with creative endeavor. 1-2:30 pm, 2106 Second Street. FMI, call 503-842-4553.
The Ship, the Sea, & Me
Garibaldi Maritime Museum
An exhibit of maritime poems and shipbuilding created by local students of the Community Arts Project. Refreshments will be served. 1-3 pm, 112 Garibaldi Avenue. FMI, call 503-322-8411.
Craft Tea
La Tea Da Tearoom • Tillamook
Enjoy tea and scones alongside crafting time with old friends and new. $5. 3:30-4:30 pm, 904 Main Avenue. FMI, call 503-842-5447.
Neah-Kah-Nie High School Choir
North County Recreation District • Nehalem
The choir presents this second annual concert, packed with songs from stage and screen. $5 donation at the door. 5 pm, 361555 9th Street. FMI, call 855-444-6273.
Turnback Boyz
Hoffman Center for the Arts • Manzanita
A time-traveling queer boyband, pushing back against toxic masculinity with original songs and covers of old favorites. $10 to 20 cash on the door. 7 pm, 594 Laneda Avenue. FMI, call 503-368-3846.
The Odd Couple: Female Version
Barn Community Playhouse • Tillamook
The Tillamook Association for the Performing Arts presents a gender-flipped version of Neil Simon’s classic comedy, which sees Felix and Oscar swapped out for Florence and Olive. $15 for adults; $12 for students. 7 pm, 1204 Ivy Avenue. FMI, go to tillamooktheater.com or call 503-812-0275.
Albatross
North County Recreation District • Nehalem
A free screening of this award-winning film from Chris Jordan about the impact of ocean plastic on bird life, followed by a panel discussion on ocean plastic pollution. 7-9 pm, 361555 9th Street. FMI, call 855-444-6273.
