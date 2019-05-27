Free Fishing Weekend
All along the coast
Fish, crab or clam without a license anywhere in Oregon today and tomorrow. See page 10 for coastal fishing events. FMI, go to www.dfw.state.or.us.
National Trails Day
Cape Perpetua • Yachats
Lend a hand as volunteers repave the Trail of the Restless Waters for easier walkability. Gloves, tools, water and snacks will be provided. 9 am-1 pm, three miles south of Yachats. FMI, contact Joanne Kittel at jnkittel@peak.org or 541-961-8374.
Rip Ride Rally
Lincoln City Skatepark
Celebrate the park’s 20th birthday is style, with skate contests and live music. 11 am-8 pm, 2205 NE 22nd Street.
Newport Farmers Market
Highway 101 & Angle
Buy local at this outdoor market, featuring locally made handcrafts, art, specialty foods and fresh fruits, vegetables and farm products from Lincoln County farms and growers from surrounding areas. 9 am to 1 pm across from Newport City Hall.
Tillamook Farmers Market
Main Avenue • Tillamook
An old-fashioned farmers market with locally-grown produce, hand-made and artisan gifts, baked goods, live music and activities for kids. 9 am-2 pm, 208 Main Avenue. FMI, go to www.tillamookfarmersmarket.com.
Discovery in Stone
Bay City Arts Center
This by-donation, all-levels class offers open-house style instruction with teachers and experienced stone carvers on hand to answer questions and share techniques. Tools are available for use and purchase on site. 9 am-4 pm, Saturday and Sunday, 5680 A Street. FMI, call 503-377-9620
Beaded Painting Workshop
Hoffman Center for the Arts • Manzanita
Beth Yazhari leads this workshop, focusing on creating one-of-a-kind painted backgrounds and embellishing butterflies with hand-sewn beads. $100 plus $35 materials fee. 10:30 am-3:30 pm, 594 Laneda Avenue. FMI or to register, call 503-368-3846.
Gallery Reception
Hoffman Center for the Arts • Manzanita
An opening reception for its new exhibit, showcasing watercolors by Carolyn Gates, fabric art by Cathi Howell and ceramic sculpture by L. Levering Thomas, alongside a variety of Ikebana containers. 3-5 pm, 594 Laneda Avenue. FMI, call 503-368-3846.
Literary Tea
La Tea Da Tearoom • Tillamook
Enjoy tea and scones while chatting with Deni Starr, author of the “Endless War of the Gods” series. $5. 3:30-4:30 pm, 904 Main Avenue. FMI, go to www.lateadatillamook.com or call 503-842-5447.
Conservation Dinner
Alder Creek Farm • Nehalem
Enjoy celebratory wines, local beer, live music and a light farm-to-table dinner where the recipient of the 2019 Ferdun Conservation Award will be honored. 4-7 pm, 35955 Underhill Lane. Tickets, $100, available at www.nehalemtrust.org or by calling 503-368-3203.
Open Mic and Community Dinner
Fairview Grange • Tillamook
An open mic for poets, writers, musicians and storytellers. Soup and salad dinner by donation. 6-8 pm, 5520 3rd Street.
Otter Talk
Newport Public Library
OSU Master’s student Dominique Kone explores the benefits and perils of re-introducing sea otters to Oregon waters at this American Cetacean Society meeting. 10 am-noon, 35 NW Nye Street. FMI, call 541-265-2153.
Beginning Jewelry
Artists’ Studio Association • Lincoln City
Learn the basic skills to create a necklace, bracelet and earrings. $45. 10 am-3 pm, 620 NE Hwy. 101. FMI, go to asaart.net or call 541-996-4442.
First Weekend
Throughout Toledo
Galleries and studios throw open their doors to the public, with art displays, light refreshments and discussion. Most galleries open 11 am to 5 pm, Saturday and Sunday.
End of Life: Nuts and Bolts
Newport 60+ Activity Center
A talk for families, friends, individuals and caregivers. 1-3 pm, 20 SE Second Street. FMI, call 541-265-9617.
Zuhg Trio Live
Scout Northwest Trading Company • Lincoln City
Celebrate the store’s one-year anniversary with high-energy pop. 1-3 pm, Lincoln City Outlets, 1500 SE Devils Lake Road. FMI, call 541-418-5305.
Spring Into Summer
Newport Visual Arts Center
Celebrate the arts at this free gathering, featuring public openings for three exhibitions, three artist talks, live music and an open house for local kids arts programming. 1-6 pm, 777 NW Beach Drive. FMI, call 541-265-6540.
Newport Nonbelievers
Newport Public Library
The secular, humanist discussion group turns its attention to Buddhism and Hinduism. All ages and religious persuasions invited. 1:30 pm, 35 NW Nye Street. FMI, email newnon1@outlook.com or call 541-265-2153.
Open house
Brian McEneny Woodcarving Gallery • Seal Rock
Oregon Coast woodcarver Brian McEneny celebrates 45 years in the business with an art show and launch party for his book “Carving Out A Life.” 1-3 pm, 10751 NW Pacific Coast Hwy.
Gender Tea Kiki
Yachats Lions Club
Enjoy free tea sandwiches and sweets while getting the scoop on a gender-fluid world in this Yachats Pride panel discussion, featuring Alison Davison and County Commissioner Claire Hall. Noon-2 pm, 344 4th Street.
Loud & Proud Jamboree
Yachats Commons
Yachats Pride continues with music from Portland-based Double Plus Good as well as local artists Morrah Moth and Matthew Buonaiuto. Pepper Pepper & Frenz will host a lip sync contest starting at 6:30 pm. Pre-registration is required. At 8 pm, the fun will continue with the All Vinyl Dance and a cash bar. 3-10 pm, 441 Highway 101 North. FMI, call 541-547-4734.
Mask Making Workshop
Salishan Resort • Gleneden Beach
Collect natural materials to create your own mask, using painting, drawing, collage and printmaking techniques. School-age children welcome with a participating adult. $20 4-6 pm, 7760 NW Highway 101. FMI, go to www.salishan.com or call 541-764-2371.
“Pinocchia”
Newport Performing Arts Center
The Pacific Dance Ensemble presents a new take on Collodi’s classic tale, following Pinocchia as she strives to change her wild ways and become a real girl. 7-9 pm, 777 West Olive Street. Tickets, $15 for adults or $10 for students and seniors, plus ticketing fees, available at www.coastarts.org or by calling 541-265-2787.
“God of Carnage”
Lincoln City Cultural Center
A playground altercation between 11-year-old boys brings together two sets of Brooklyn parents in an encounter that quickly spirals out of control. 7:30 pm, 540 NE Highway 101. Tickets, $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and students, available at lincolncity-culturalcenter.org or by calling 541-994-9994.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.