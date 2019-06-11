Beachcomber Days
Throughout Waldport
The 62nd annual festival kicks into high gear with a car show, grand parade, kids fair and more. See the full schedule at www.beachcomberdays.com. Continues Sunday.
Trail Work Party
Yachats Commons
Lend a hand as the Yachats Trails committee and Oregon Parks and Recreation Department prepare the new Amanda Bridge site for upcoming construction work. Followed by a potluck. RSVP to Joanne Kittel at 541-961-8374 or jnkittel@peak.org. 9 am-noon, 441 Highway 101 North.
Newport Farmers Market
Highway 101 & Angle
Find seasonal produce, art, crafts and more from some 60 vendors, alongside live music and a hot food court. 9 am-1 pm. FMI, go to www.newportfarmersmarket.org.
Community Appreciation & Life Safety Event
St. Clair Station • Lincoln City
A vibrant get-together filled with eye-catching attractions, including the SERV-PRO bouncy house and a state-of-the-art tsunami escape pod, free hot dogs, fun games and the chance to take a selfie with Bigfoot. Free children’s bike helmets will be on offer, alongside raffle prizes. 10 am-2 pm, 4520 SE Highway 101. FMI, go to www.nlfr.org.
Free Beach Yoga
Roads End • Lincoln City
Bring a towel, water and a smile for this free beach yoga session led by Britt Canese. All levels welcome. Noon-1 pm, 64th street and Logan Road. Check the Humble Warrior Facebook page for rain cancellations.
The Unexpected Elephant
South Lincoln Resources • Waldport
Browse a wealth of treasures at this fund-raising sale, benefiting South Lincoln Resources, Waldport Food Share and Adventist Clothing Share. 10 am-2 pm, 3710 Crestline Drive. FMI, call 541-563-3710.
Paint and Sip
Salishan Resort • Gleneden Beach
The best opportunity to find your inner artist, regardless of age or skill level. Includes light instruction, two wine tastings and a take-home masterpiece. $45. 1-3 pm, 7760 NW Highway 101. RSVP online at www.salishan.com.
Past Forward
Newport 60+ Activity Center
Put on your dancing shoes for an afternoon of jazz classics. 2-4 pm, 20 SE Second Street. FMI, call 541-265-9617.
Plant Sale and Flower Show
Seal Rock Garden Club
Browse a range of acclimated plants perfect for coastal gardens as well as a large selection of flowerpots and fresh cut flowers. 9 am to 2 pm at the bright yellow clubhouse, located just east of Highway 101 next door to the Seal Rock Fire Department.
“Interstellar”
Newport Public Library
A free screening of the 2014 science fiction epic. 2-5 pm, 35 NW Nye Street. FMI, call 541-265-2153.
Literacy Park Concert Series
Literacy Park • Newport
Original folk-n-bluesicana with a li’l boogie rubbed on it from Kenny Williams and Jill Ledet. 3-5 pm, 370 West Olive Street, behind Newport Public Library.
“Tryst With Grieg & Scriabin”
Newport Performing Arts Center
Seattle pianist James E. Thompson brings his artistry in a celebration of Edvard Grieg’s birthday. $15. 4-5:30 pm, 777 West Olive Street. FMI, call 541-265-2787.
Ben Rosenblum Trio
Lincoln City Cultural Center
An evening of straight-ahead jazz with free-wheeling, modern melodic sensibility. $18. 7 pm, 540 NE Highway 101. FMI, call 541-994-9994.
Eagle Eyes
Salishan Resort • Gleneden Beach
The Summer Concert Series continues with a free performance by this Eagles tribute band on the events lawn. No outside food or beverage. Food pavilion sales benefit local music education. 7-9 pm, 7760 NW Highway 101. FMI, go to www.salishan.com or call 541-764-2371.
Tango Beginner Class
South Beach Community Center • Newport
Learn the Argentine Tango, or Milonga, with a free class from 6:30 to 7:30 and a free dance from 7:30 to 10 pm. Free but donations accepted. 3024 SE Ferry Slip Road. FMI, call 541-574-9189.
Movies in the Park
Regatta Park • Lincoln City
Snuggle up for a free screening of “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.” Free popcorn from the Bijou. 8-11:30 pm, NE West Devils Lake Road. FMI, call 541-921-2768.
Ikebana Flower Arranging
Hoffman Center for the Arts • Manzanita
Craig LeCroy provides an orientation to this ancient Japanese art form. $30 plus $5 materials fee. 9 am-noon, 594 Laneda Avenue. FMI, call 503-368-3846.
Tillamook Farmers Market
Main Avenue • Tillamook
An old-fashioned farmers market with locally-grown produce, hand-made and artisan gifts, baked goods, live music and activities for kids. 9 am-2 pm, 208 Main Avenue. FMI, call 503-812-6807.
Plant Propagation
TEP Native Plant Nursery • Tillamook
Learn how to start soft-tissue cutting from native plants. Bring a pair of nursery gloves, water and a snack. Noon-3 pm, 6820 Barracks Circle. FMI, call 503-322-2222.
Craft Tea
La Tea Da Tearoom • Tillamook
Enjoy tea and scones along with crafting time. $5. 3:30-4:30 pm, 904 Main Avenue. FMI, go to www.lateadatillamook.com or call 503-842-5447.
Juneteenth Reggae Festival
Nehalem Bay Winery
A free, family-friendly festival, bringing the sounds of Jamaica to the Oregon Coast. 4 pm, 34965 Hwy. 53. FMI, go to www.nehalembaywinery.com or call 503-368-9463.
“The Odd Couple: Female Version”
Barn Community Playhouse • Tillamook
7 pm. See Friday listing.
