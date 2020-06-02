Morning
Newport Farmers Market returns today, offering locally grown produce and handmade crafts from 9 am to 1 pm at the corner of Highway 101 and Angle Street.
Mid-morning
Join Odessa Kirk for a pair of sand art workshops to celebrate the re-opening of Starfish Manor Oceanfront Hotel in Lincoln City. Email sandancing.art@gmail.com for registration and payment options. Kirk will also be creating commissioned sand art pieces each evening at sunset.
Afternoon
Ivan Kelly Studio-Gallery in Toledo will host a Reopen Reception this weekend, inviting people to view new oil paintings including “A Robin Spring” and “Setting Sun, The Rugged Coast.” 11 am to 5 pm, 207 East Graham Street.
Evening
“Hey you gu-uuys,” it’s time for “The Goonies,” presented in socially-distanced “Parking Lot Theatre” style at the Newport Performing Arts Center. 8:30 pm, 777 W. Olive Street. $15 per vehicle. To learn more, donate or reserve a parking space, go to www.pacpictureshow.com.
Live Music
Steve Cook — Live and in-person. ‘60s-’70s classics, standards, blues and ballads. 6-8:30 pm, The Drift Inn, 124 Hwy. 101 N., Yachats, 541-547-4477.
