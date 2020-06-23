Morning
Enliven your refrigerator with fresh fruits and vegetables from Newport Farmers Market, running from 9 am to 1 pm at the corner of Highway 101 and Angle Street.
Get moo-ving and grab fresh dairy products, fruits, vegetables and more at Tillamook Farmers Market 9 am-2 pm on the corner of Laurel Avenue and Second Street.
Mid-morning
Discovery in Stone, a by-donation, all-levels class at Bay City Arts Center, offers open-house-style instruction with teachers and experienced stone carvers on hand to answer questions and share techniques. Tools are available for use and purchase on site. 9 am-4 pm, Saturday and Sunday, 5680 A Street. FMI, call 503-842-7013 or email baycityartscenter@gmail.com.
That nagging feeling you’ve been nursing all morning is actually a hankering for a Shipwreck Turnover, the perfect combination of caramel, bacon and crunchy apple. Get yours from Captain Dan’s Pirate Pastry Shop, SE 51st Street and Highway 101. 541-996-4600.
Afternoon
Yaki Bergman and Ken Peplowski will host a small group of Siletz Bay Music Festival musicians for wonderful music and sparkling conversation. 3 pm via Zoom and Facebook Live. Free but donations welcome. RSVP to info@siletzbaymusic.org to receive the links.
Live Music
Freddie Lamb — An evening with a talented guitar player and songwriter from McMinnville. 5-7 pm, Lord Brixxton’s, 3245 North Highway 101, Depoe Bay.
Richard Sharpless — Live and in-person. ‘Retired’ from his days playing in Nashville, Richard plays guitar and sings his own tunes plus an eclectic mix of favorites. 6-8:30 pm, The Drift Inn, 124 Hwy. 101 N., Yachats, 541-547-4477.
Evening
There’s no place like home, but with tonight’s big-screen offering from the PAC Picture Show, the parking lot of the Newport Performing Arts Center is the next best thing. 8:30 pm, 777 W. Olive Street. $15 per vehicle. To learn more, donate or reserve a parking space, go to www.pacpictureshow.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.