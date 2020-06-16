Morning
Enliven your refrigerator with fresh fruits and vegetables from Newport Farmers Market, running from 9 am to 1 pm at the corner of Highway 101 and Angle Street.
Get moo-ving and grab fresh dairy produce, fruits, vegetables and more at Tillamook Farmers Market. 9 am-2 pm, on the corner of Laurel Avenue and Second Street.
Mid-morning
Head to Oceanview Senior Living for a Fathers’ Day drive-by parade by the Bay City Cruisers Car Club at 11:30 am, followed at 3 pm by a fund-raising head shave to benefit CAN Cancer. 525 NE 71st Street. FMI, call 541-574-0550.
Afternoon
Tune in for a broadcast of the family-friendly Virtual Global Drum Circle & World Beat Rhythm Celebration from Newport, running from 4 to 7 pm on Zoom. For the link and password, go to the Newport Community Drum Circle Facebook page.
Live Music
Greg Ernst — Jazz. 5-7 pm, Lord Brixxton’s, 3245 North Highway 101, Depoe Bay.
Steve Cook — Live and in-person. ‘60s-’70s classics, standards, blues and ballads. 6-8:30 pm, The Drift Inn, 124 Hwy. 101 N., Yachats, 541-547-4477.
Evening
Hear about the mysterious Ghost Schooner of Siletz Bay, puzzle over an eerie local Bigfoot sighting and more as Haunted Taft returns for another spine-chilling walking tour. 8 pm. Tickets, $20 for adults or $10 for kids ages 8-17, available at hauntedtaft.com.
