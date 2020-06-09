Morning
Enliven your refrigerator with fresh fruits and vegetables from Newport Farmers Market, running from 9 am to 1 pm at the corner of Highway 101 and Angle Street.
Mid-morning
That nagging feeling you’ve been nursing all morning is actually a hankering for a Shipwreck Turnover, the perfect combination of caramel, bacon and crunchy apple. Get yours from Captain Dan’s Pirate Pastry Shop, SE 51st Street and Highway 101. 541-996-4600.
Afternoon
If you’re missing live theater, take a small step to make sure the show can go on when all this is over. To become a member of the Oregon Coast Council for the Arts, call 541-265-2787. To support Theatre West in Lincoln City, call 541-994-5663 and leave a message.
Live Music
Saundra Perrin — A unique, edgy sound with soulful vocal looping, ’90s-style rock guitar and keyboards, conga and percussion. 5-7 pm, Lord Brixxton’s, 3245 North Highway 101, Depoe Bay.
