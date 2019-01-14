Artistry in Wood
Chinook Winds Casino Resort • Lincoln City
The Coastal Carvers present their annual non-juried show, celebrating works inspired by the theme “On The Western Shore.” Enjoy creations by carvers of all ages as well as a host of free seminars. Free admission. 10 am-5 pm, 1777 NW 44th Street. Continues Sunday.
Yachats Agate Festival
Yachats Commons
See raw and finished rocks, gems and fossils from throughout the Pacific Northwest alongside presentations from guest speakers and demonstrations from the Oregon Coast Agate Club. Free. 10 am-4 pm, 441 Hwy. 101. FMI, call 800-929-0477. Continues Sunday.
Book Sale
Driftwood Public Library • Lincoln City
Tucked away at the library’s south end, this book lover's paradise offers a huge selection and unbelievably low prices, with 50 percent off hardback mysteries, cooking and travel throughout January. 10 am to 2 pm, second floor, 801 SW Hwy. 101. FMI, call 541-557-9400.
“A Nice Family Christmas”
Theatre West • Lincoln City
7:30 pm. See Thursday listing.
Tango Beginner Class
South Beach Community Center • Newport
Learn the Argentine Tango, or Milonga, with a free class from 6:30 to 7:30 and a free dance from 7:30 to 10 pm. 3024 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Free but donations accepted. FMI, go to newportoregontango.com or call 541-351-8457.
Winter Series concerts
Newport Nazarene Church
Hear music from the Element String Quartet and the West Linn High School Chamber Ensemble at this concert, sponsored by the Oregon Coast Youth Symphony Festival. 7 pm, 227 NW 12th Street. Admission is free, with donations accepted at the door.
Community Volunteer Fair
Pine Grove Community House • Manzanita
Chat with representatives from some of the volunteer groups that help make the Oregon Coast a great place to live and play. 10 am to 3 pm, 225 Laneda Avenue. FMI, call 503-812-5510 or email info@exploremanzanita.com.
Games Day
Newport Public Library
Bring your favorite game to this gathering, aimed at autistic people aged 14 and up. Sub sandwiches and water provided. 11 am-2 pm, 35 NW Nye Street. RSVP to Celia Bowles at 503-443-0492 or CeliaB@AutismSocietyOregon.org.
Holistic & Metaphysical Fair
Driftwood Public Library • Lincoln City
Find holistic gifts, energy workers, readers, crystals, essential oils and more. Noon-5 pm, second floor, 800 SW Hwy. 101.
Shepherd's Pie dinner
Panther Creek Community Center • Otis
All are welcome at this inaugural event, serving up Chef Mike's delicious Irish shepherd's pie, salad, side and dessert along with hot coffee, tea or chocolate. $6 for adults or $3 for under 12s. 4-6 pm, 655 Wayside Loop in the Panther Creek area.
’50s Glow Bowl Party
Olde Line Lanes & Kitchen • Lincoln City
Groove to music from the ’50s as you scatter some pins under the glow bowl lights. 6-8 pm, 316 SE Hwy. 101.
Comedy Night
Beach Club and Event Center • Lincoln City
Featuring comedian Amanda Arnold and special guest. 8-11 pm, 2020 NE 22nd Street. FMI, go to TheBeachClubLC.com or call 541-418-5468.
“Disney's The Little Mermaid”
Newport Performing Arts Center
2 pm and again at 7 pm. See Friday listing.
Hands-on Spice Cabinet Class
Culinary Center in Lincoln City
Explore the world of spices through dishes like potato garlic soup with paprika, and coffee and cardamom pound cake. $75. 11 am-2 pm, fourth floor, 801 SW Hwy. 101. FMI, call 541-557-1125 or go to www.oregoncoast.org.
Past Forward Jazz Band
Newport 60+ Activity Center
Enjoy some amazing jazz music as Past Forward plays tunes from the 1920s through the 1960s
2-4 pm, 20 SE 2nd Street. FMI, call 541-265-9617.
“Big History & Factfulness”
North Tillamook Library • Manzanita
Greg Cernak presents this talk on why things might be better than you think. Free. 1 pm, 571 Laneda Avenue. FMI, call 503-368-6665.
Open Mic
Yo Time Frozen Yoghurt • Tillamook
Joe Wrabeck emcees this regular third-Saturday bash, starting off with his special brand of original music, followed by poets, writers and storytellers. All ages encouraged to participate. Hosted by Art Accelerated. 6:30 to 8 pm, 314 Main Street.
Lincoln County Women’s March
Newport City Hall
Expect a carnival atmosphere as marchers take to the streets in support human rights and the rule of law. Meet at 12:30 pm, with the march starting at 1 pm and ending with a rally at Newport High School Stadium.
Winter Rummage Sale
Lincoln City Cultural Center
Find everything from books and clothing to small appliances and light furniture at this weekend-long sale, with proceeds benefiting the center. lunch served both days. 9 am-3 pm, 540 NE Hwy. 101. FMI, call 541-994-9994.
Newport Farmers Market
Lincoln County Fairgrounds • Newport
Find locally made handcrafts, art, specialty foods and fresh fruits, vegetables and farm products from Lincoln County farms and growers from surrounding areas. 9 am to 1 pm, 633 NE 3rd Street.
