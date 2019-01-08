The Stomptowners
Lincoln City Cultural Center
The Celtic Concert Series continues with this rousing show, blending dynamic traditional Irish music with voice and hot Irish dance. 7 pm, 540 NE Hwy. 101. Advance tickets, $25 for adults, $23 for seniors or $10 for kids aged 18 and under, available online at lincolncityculturalcenter.org or by calling 541-994-9994.
Winter Drumming
Don Davis Park • Newport
A free, family-friendly drum circle inside a glass-enclosed gazebo overlooking the ocean. No musical experience needed. Loaner drums available. 2-4 pm, opposite the Newport Performing Arts Center, 777 W Olive Street. FMI, email chandler@chandlerdavis.com or call 541-272-4615.
Literary Tea
La Tea Da Tea Room • Tillamook
Enjoy tea and scones while meeting with Lars Hedbor, author of several novels set during the American Revolution. 3:30-4:30 pm, 904 Main Avenue. $5. FMI, go to www.lateadatillamook.com.
Brad Creel
Hoffman Center for the Arts • Manzanita
An evening with this Portland singer-songwriter is billed as like listening to a John Prine album with Merle Haggard singing along in the kitchen, Gram Parsons strumming the chords on the front porch, and bigfoot dancing in the front yard. 7-9 pm, 594 Laneda Avenue.
“Disney's The Little Mermaid”
Newport Performing Arts Center
See the classic brought to life by an all-ages cast in this show from Coastal Act Productions. 2 pm and again at 7 pm, 777 W. Olive Street. Tickets, $16 for adults and $14 for students and seniors, available at www.coastarts.org.
“A Nice Family Christmas”
Theatre West • Lincoln City
It’s Christmas Eve, and a young newspaper reporter on the brink of being fired has been assigned a last-chance story about a typical family Christmas — his own. Will the magic of Christmas bring this dysfunctional family back together? 7:30 pm, 3536 SE Hwy. 101. Tickets, $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and students, and $10 for kids 12 and under, available by calling 541-994-5663.
Death Café
Newport 60+ Activity Center
Sit down with a cup of coffee and a slice of cake, chat about the end of life and resolve how to make the most of your time in this world. 1-3 pm, 20 SE 2nd Street. FMI, call 541-265-9617.
Newport Farmers Market
Lincoln County Fairgrounds • Newport
Find locally made handcrafts, art, specialty foods and fresh fruits, vegetables and farm products from Lincoln County farms and growers from surrounding areas. 9 am to 1 pm, 633 NE 3rd Street.
Financial protection seminar
Oceanview Senior Living • Newport
A free class on how seniors can avoid falling victim to financial abuse, presented by Washington Federal. 10:30 am, 525 NE 71st Street. FMI, call 541-574-0550.
Author Fair
Newport Public Library
Meet 19 local authors whose books cross all genres and age groups, with novels, memoirs, poetry, children’s books, mysteries and nonfiction all represented. Refreshments will be served. 1-3 pm, 35 NW Nye Street. FMI, call 541-265-2153 or go to www.newportlibrary.org.
