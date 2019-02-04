Run Love Run
Rogue Brewery • Newport
Ardor Adventures offers this fitting tribute to the Valentine season, with 30k and 15k options, plus a couples challenge division. 9 am, 2320 SE Marine Science Drive. FMI, go to www.ardoradventures.com/run-love-run.
Glass float hunt
Lincoln City beaches
Scour seven and a half miles of sandy beaches for one of the 300 antique Japanese floats hidden on the sands from now until Feb. 18 to celebrate Antique Week. FMI, go to www.oregoncoast.org.
Kids’ Day
The Mystical Tourist • Lincoln City
Featuring rafts, fun, games and more. All welcome. 1-3 pm, 1343 NW 13th Street, behind Birkenstocks. FMI, call 541-992-9779.
Haunted Taft
The Sapphire Center • Lincoln City
Discover tales of haunted schooners, possessed fire trucks and other curious goings on as this walking tour of the Historic Taft area returns for a special Antique Week encore. Tours depart at 5 pm, 6 pm and 7 pm from 4840 SE Hwy 101. $20 for adults, $10 for kids aged 13 to 17, and free for kids aged 12 and under. FMI, call 541-614-0250 or go to LincolnCityAntiqueWeek.com.
The Pacifica Quartet
NCRD Performing Arts Center • Nehalem
The Nehalem Winterfest continues with a performance from this Grammy Award-winning four-piece. 7:30-9:30 pm, 36155 9th Street. Tickets, $23, available at www.tickettomato.com.
Sweetheart Dance
Lincoln City Cultural Center
The Lincoln Pops big band bust out their sweetest tunes for this Valentine-themed soirée. 7 pm, 540 NE Hwy. 101. Tickets, $13 apiece, $25 for two or $8 for kids, available by calling 541-994-9994 or at LincolnCityCulturalCenter.org.
Hands-on Puerto Rican Class
Culinary Center in Lincoln City
Explore a world of Caribbean flavor. 11 am-2 pm, fourth floor, 800 SW Hwy. 101. $75 per person. FMI, call 541-557-1125 or go to www.oregoncoast.org.
Newport Farmers Market
Lincoln County Fairgrounds • Newport
Find locally made handcrafts, art, specialty foods and fresh fruits, vegetables and farm products from Lincoln County farms and growers from surrounding areas. 9 am to 1 pm, 633 NE 3rd Street.
“Dances from the Heart”
Newport Performing Arts Center
Members and alumni of Newport's Pacific Dance Ensemble showcase their skills at this free, 31st anniversary celebration performance, paired with a fund-raising silent auction. 7 pm, 777 W Olive Street. Repeated Sunday.
Winter Cleaning Party
Tillamook Forest Center
Lend a hand to keep the center beautiful and get ready for the 2019 season with a quick indoor cleanup. Refreshments provided. 9:30 am-12:30 pm, 22 miles east of Tillamook on Hwy. 6. FMI or to register, call 503-815-6803.
Literary Tea
La Tea Da Tea Room • Tillamook
Enjoy tea and scones with Verna Wilcox, author of “Celio's Shadow,” a historical mystery set in The Dalles. 3:30-4:30 pm, 904 Main Avenue. $5 per person. FMI, call 503-842-5447.
Love is Love
Oregon Coast Community College • Newport
A chance to celebrate newlyweds, gay and straight, young and old, with live music, poetry readings, decadent desserts and Valentine crafts. Free. 2-4 pm, 400 SE College Way. FMI, or to be included as newlyweds, call PFLAG at 541-265-7194.
“Black in Oregon 1840-1870”
Pine Grove Community House • Manzanita
Layne Sawyer of the Oregon State Archives talks about a new exhibit illuminating the courage and resilience of black Oregon pioneers. Hosted by the Nehalem Valley Historical Society. 3 pm, 225 Laneda Avenue. FMI, go to www.nehalemvalleyhistory.org.
Oregon Coast Honey Lovers Festival
Yachats Commons
Sample locally produced honeys and meads while enjoying speakers, displays, vendors, children’s puppet shows and more. $5. 10 am to 4 pm, 441 Hwy. 101 N. $5 per person, but free for children aged 12 years and younger.
Honey Hoedown
Yachats Commons
Sit by the bonfire or groove to live bluegrass and rockabilly from Red Diesel at this grand finale to the Oregon Coast Honey Lovers Festival. 6 to 9 pm, 441 Hwy. 101 N. Tickets, $5, available on BrownPaperTickets.com.
Cape Perpetua Presents
Cape Perpetua Visitor Center • Yachats
Insect biologist Dave Gordon explores the diversity and natural history of bees, with an emphasis on species native to North America. 1 pm, three miles south of Yachats. Free, but a parks pass or $5 day-use fee required for parking. FMI, call 541-547-3289.
Learn to Landscape Your Garden Pond
Gleneden Beach Fire Station
Master Gardener Janet Anderson gives tips on maintaining pond landscapes, choosing plants and deciding on construction techniques. All welcome. 10 am to noon, 6445 Gleneden Beach Loop. To reserve a seat, call 541-574-6534, ext.7410 or go to orcoastmga.org.
Scarf Art class
Newport 60+ Activity Center
Use colorful sharpies, then apply alcohol with an eyedropper to make the colors bleed into beautiful designs. Everyone goes home with a completed project. 3-4 pm, 20 SE 2nd Street. $10. To book a spot, drop by the center or call 541-265-9617.
Holistic and Metaphysical Fair
Red Cock Artisan Marketplace • Lincoln City
Find holistic gifts, energy workers, readers, crystals, essential oils and more. Noon-5 pm, 1221 NW Hwy. 101.
Rummage Sale
Oddfellows Lodge • Lincoln City
Tap into the wave of treasures unleashed by Marie Kondo at this Lincoln City Elks sale. 10 am-5 pm, south of BiMart at 1350 SE Oar Avenue. Continues Sunday.
The Canterbury Forum
Waldport Community Center
Writer, speaker and minister Aric Clark addresses the urgency of climate change, eco-justice and personal responsibility in the midst of this crisis. Free and open to all. 1 pm, 265 NW Hemlock Street.
Winter Concert Series
Newport Nazarene Church
The Oregon Coast Youth Symphony Festival concludes with performances from the Delgani String Quartet and the Cascade String Quartet from Grants Pass High School. 7 pm, 227 NW 12th Street. Admission is free, but donations accepted.
Birding clinic
Taft Waterfront • Lincoln City
Join the Audubon Society of Lincoln City for this excursion in search of waterfowl, bald eagles and more. Meet at 9 am in the Taft parking lot at the end of SW 51st Street.
Your Art’s Desire
Kiawanda Community Center • Pacific City
Enjoy an evening of chocolate, wine and art while raising funds for the Community Arts Project’s Art Literacy program in Tillamook County schools. 6:30 to 9:30 pm, 34600 Cape Kiwanda Drive. Tickets $30 advance, $35 at the door, available at communityartsproject.net or by calling 503-550-9655.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.