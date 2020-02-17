Newport Farmers Market

Lincoln County Commons • Newport

Find locally made handcrafts, art, specialty foods, fresh fruits and vegetables plus live music from Debbie Dypold on the Vola Sola from 9-9:30 am; Steamboat Mike and Viola Debbie from 9:30-11:30 am; and Hammers and Whistles from Margot and Rich Fetrow from 11:30 am-1 pm. Market open 9 am-1 pm, 633 NE 3rd Street. FMI, go to www.newportfarmersmarket.org.

Newport Seafood & Wine Festival

South Beach • Newport

It wouldn’t be winter on the coast without the annual Newport Seafood & Wine Festival, showcasing more than 150 premier Northwest wines, culinary professionals and regional artisans. Must be 21+ to attend. $33, standby ticketing only. 10 am-6 pm, 2320 OSU Drive. FMI, go to seafoodandwine.com.

Art Smart

Artists’ Studio Association • Lincoln City

A chance for kids aged seven to 13 to stretch their imaginations and learn new art skills by creating the story: “Shapeshifters and Their Journey Home.” Drop-ins are welcome, $5 per class. Three sessions available: 10:30 am-noon; 1-2:30 pm; and 3-4:30 pm, 620 NE Hwy. 101. FMI, go to asaart.net or call 541-992-4292.

“Ikebana Inspired Floral Design”

Salishan Marketplace • Gleneden Beach

Create your very own living art to bring home. Sign up directly with Cedarwood Floral Design at cedarwoodfloraldesign@yahoo.com. $40 per person. 11 am-12:30 pm, 7760 North Highway 101.

Downtown District Art Walk

Downtown Tillamook

Each month, a variety of merchants host local artists in this a dynamic and evolving art show. 1-3 pm, start at 1906 Main Street. FMI, go to www.artaccelerated.org.

Mystery Tea

La Tea Da Tearoom • Tillamook

Enjoy high tea alongside an interactive mystery performance presented by the Black Box Theater Academy. 5-7 pm, 904 Main Avenue. Tickets, $30, available at 503-842-5447. FMI, go to www.lateadatillamook.com or call 503-842-5447.

Pacwest Poker Classic

Chinook Winds Casino Resort • Lincoln City

11 am-9 pm. See Friday listing.

Coastal Tap Takeover

The Taphouse at Nye Creek • Newport

Noon-11 pm. See Friday listing.

“Cinderella”

Newport Performing Arts Center

Coastal Act Productions presents this Rogers and Hammerstein classic as a family affair, with the cast and crew including children, parents and even grandparents. 2 pm and again at 7 pm, 777 West Olive Street. Tickets, $16.50 for adults or $14.50 for seniors and students, available at www.coastarts.org or by calling 541-265-2787.

Guided Bird Walk

Hatfield Marine Science Center • Newport

Steve and Rachel Holzman lead this Yaquina Birders and Naturalists field trip in search of wintering snowy plovers and other shorebirds as well as a variety of gulls, cormorants, loons, waterfowl and songbirds like yellow-rumped warbler. 8:30-10:30 am, 2030 SE Marine Science Drive.

Chili & Chowder Dinner

Faith Baptist Church • Lincoln City

Support the Celebrate Recovery community ministry at this feast, sponsored by Mo’s; also featuring a raffle. $10. 6:30-8 pm, 5750 Hwy. 101 N.

