Newport Farmers Market
Lincoln County Commons • Newport
Find locally made handcrafts, art, specialty foods, fresh fruits and vegetables plus live music from Debbie Dypold on the Vola Sola from 9-9:30 am; Steamboat Mike and Viola Debbie from 9:30-11:30 am; and Hammers and Whistles from Margot and Rich Fetrow from 11:30 am-1 pm. Market open 9 am-1 pm, 633 NE 3rd Street. FMI, go to www.newportfarmersmarket.org.
Newport Seafood & Wine Festival
South Beach • Newport
It wouldn’t be winter on the coast without the annual Newport Seafood & Wine Festival, showcasing more than 150 premier Northwest wines, culinary professionals and regional artisans. Must be 21+ to attend. $33, standby ticketing only. 10 am-6 pm, 2320 OSU Drive. FMI, go to seafoodandwine.com.
Art Smart
Artists’ Studio Association • Lincoln City
A chance for kids aged seven to 13 to stretch their imaginations and learn new art skills by creating the story: “Shapeshifters and Their Journey Home.” Drop-ins are welcome, $5 per class. Three sessions available: 10:30 am-noon; 1-2:30 pm; and 3-4:30 pm, 620 NE Hwy. 101. FMI, go to asaart.net or call 541-992-4292.
“Ikebana Inspired Floral Design”
Salishan Marketplace • Gleneden Beach
Create your very own living art to bring home. Sign up directly with Cedarwood Floral Design at cedarwoodfloraldesign@yahoo.com. $40 per person. 11 am-12:30 pm, 7760 North Highway 101.
Downtown District Art Walk
Downtown Tillamook
Each month, a variety of merchants host local artists in this a dynamic and evolving art show. 1-3 pm, start at 1906 Main Street. FMI, go to www.artaccelerated.org.
Mystery Tea
La Tea Da Tearoom • Tillamook
Enjoy high tea alongside an interactive mystery performance presented by the Black Box Theater Academy. 5-7 pm, 904 Main Avenue. Tickets, $30, available at 503-842-5447. FMI, go to www.lateadatillamook.com or call 503-842-5447.
Pacwest Poker Classic
Chinook Winds Casino Resort • Lincoln City
11 am-9 pm. See Friday listing.
Coastal Tap Takeover
The Taphouse at Nye Creek • Newport
Noon-11 pm. See Friday listing.
“Cinderella”
Newport Performing Arts Center
Coastal Act Productions presents this Rogers and Hammerstein classic as a family affair, with the cast and crew including children, parents and even grandparents. 2 pm and again at 7 pm, 777 West Olive Street. Tickets, $16.50 for adults or $14.50 for seniors and students, available at www.coastarts.org or by calling 541-265-2787.
Guided Bird Walk
Hatfield Marine Science Center • Newport
Steve and Rachel Holzman lead this Yaquina Birders and Naturalists field trip in search of wintering snowy plovers and other shorebirds as well as a variety of gulls, cormorants, loons, waterfowl and songbirds like yellow-rumped warbler. 8:30-10:30 am, 2030 SE Marine Science Drive.
Chili & Chowder Dinner
Faith Baptist Church • Lincoln City
Support the Celebrate Recovery community ministry at this feast, sponsored by Mo’s; also featuring a raffle. $10. 6:30-8 pm, 5750 Hwy. 101 N.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.