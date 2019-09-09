On Sept. 14 and 18, NW Natural and the American Red Cross and many other agencies are teaming up for Get Ready North Coast, an event to help the public prepare for natural disasters and other emergencies for National Preparedness Month. Both events are free.
The event on Sept. 14 will be held at the Astoria Armory, 1636 Exchange St., in Astoria from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the event on Sept. 18 will take place at the Seaside Library, 1131 Broadway St., in Seaside from 5:30-7 p.m. Representatives from various local agencies will be on hand to explain current programs and opportunities and answer questions.
Participants at the event at the Astoria Armory will receive basic information and tools needed to get ready for an emergency or natural disaster. There will also be a free lunch. The first 100 families at each event will receive a starter emergency kit courtesy of NW Natural. Attendees will also have the chance to enter a drawing to win an American Red Cross Preparedness Kit.
