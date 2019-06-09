ASTORIA – Pier Pressure Productions is holding auditions at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, June 13, and at 10:15 a.m. and 7:15 p.m. Sunday, June 15, for its September production of Alan Ayckbourn’s play “Henceforward.”
Auditions are at Pier Pressure Productions, 1015 Commercial St., Astoria. Rehearsals begin in August.
The play is directed by the theater’s founder, Susi Brown, and is part of its Grand Opening. The show runs Sept. 13-28.
The theater is seeking actors and actresses to play Jerome, a frustrated composer; Corinna, his bitter wife; Geain, their teenage daughter; Geain, age 9 (appears on video only); Lupus, his friend (appears on video only); NAN 300F, an android; Zoe, an actress; and Mervyn, a civil servant.
The play takes place in a steel shuttered, slovenly flat in an area of North London where punks rule deserted streets. Here, Jerome, a lonely composer, sits surrounded by high tech equipment. His only company is a robot nanny. He desperately wants to reclaim his teenage daughter and enlists an out of work actress to implement a cunning plan to impress his estranged wife and a wired-for-sound child welfare officer. When things don’t work out, Jerome has to improvise. It’s amazing what can be done with micro-chips and a screwdriver.
The cast will meet on June 19 for one reading of the play.
For more information, call Brown at 503-791-8914.
