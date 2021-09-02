GEARHART — The Trail’s End Art Association has announced the annual judged show winners.
Gearhart photography duo Randy and Lena Burke won Best of Show in the 70th annual judged show in August.
The duo’s work, “Kyoto Gardens,” taken at a lush garden in Kyoto, Japan, was chosen by this year’s judge, Frankie White, from a large field of artwork representing a variety of mediums including oil, watercolor, mixed media, metal, glass, wood and photography.
Artist Martha Urman’s beach scene “Pale Winter Light” was chosen by Gearhart Mayor Paulina Cockrum to receive the Mayor’s Award.
