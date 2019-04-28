“Pete Seeger 100th Birthday Tribute Concert and Singalong.”

Clatsop Community College Performing Arts Center, 588 16th St., Astoria.

7 p.m. Saturday, May 4.

Admission, $15 at the door, cash and checks accepted, children under 12 free if accompanied by an adult, or in advance online at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4209071