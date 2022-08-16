Thursday, Aug. 25
Garden Party
1 p.m., Lewis and Clark National Historical Park, 92343 Fort Clatsop Rd., Astoria. www.nps.gov/lewi or 503-861-4410. Community gardening event.
“Shanghaied in Astoria”
7 p.m., Astor Street Opry Company, 129 W. Bond St., Astoria. www.asocplay.com or 503-325-6104. Theater production.
“Clue: The Musical”
7:30 p.m., 108 N. Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. www.coastertheatre.com or 503-436-1242. Cost is $25 to $35. Musical production.
Friday, Aug. 26
Columbia-Pacific Farmers Market
Noon to 5 p.m., Veterans Field, 111 3rd St. S.E., Long Beach. www.visitlongbeachpeninsula.org or 360-642-2400. Farmers Market featuring local produce. *This event repeats on Fridays through September.
Long Beach Peninsula History Trolley
1 to 5 p.m., Long Beach Merchants Association, 202 Pacific Ave S., Long Beach. Narrated trolley journeys.
Open Mic
6:45 p.m., Peninsula Arts Center, 504 Pacific Ave, Long Beach. 360-901-0962 or www.peninsulaartscenter.org. Open mic event.
“Shanghaied in Astoria”
7 p.m., Astor Street Opry Company, 129 W. Bond St., Astoria. www.asocplay.com or 503-325-6104. Theater production.
Saturday, Aug. 27
Pier 39 Saturday Market
10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Pier 39, www.pier39-astoria.com. Seasonal market on the pier. *This event repeats on Saturdays through October.
Ilwaco Saturday Market
10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Port of Ilwaco, 165 Howerton Ave, Ilwaco. www.ilwacosaturdaymarket.com or 360-670-0120. Market featuring local produce and goods. *This event repeats on Saturdays through September.
Free Day of Dance
Noon to 3 p.m., Encore Dance Studios, 737 E. Harbor Drive, Warrenton. www.getyoudancing.com or 503-861-1637. Dance classes, block party.
“Is That Edible?”
2 p.m., Cape Disappointment State Park, 244 Robert Gray Drive, Ilwaco. www.parks.wa.gov or 888-226-7688. Half-mile guided hike, featuring edible plants.
Sit & Stitch
3 p.m., Homespun Quilts & Yarn, 108 10th St., Astoria. www.homespunquilts.com or 503-325-3300. Knitting circle. *This event repeats on Saturdays.
“Shanghaied in Astoria”
7 p.m., Astor Street Opry Company, 129 W. Bond St., Astoria. www.asocplay.com or 503-325-6104. Theater production.
“Clue: The Musical”
7:30 p.m., 108 N. Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. www.coastertheatre.com or 503-436-1242. Cost is $25 to $35. Musical production.
Sunday, Aug. 28
North Coast Online Farmers Market
9 a.m., North Coast Food Web, 577 18th St., Astoria. www.northcoastfoodweb.localfoodmarketplace.com or 503-468-0921. Virtual market featuring small farms, local goods.
Astoria Sunday Market
10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 12th St., Astoria. www.astoriasundaymarket.org or 503-440-7168.
Seasonal market with produce, local arts & crafts, food and music. *This event repeats on Sundays through October.
Perils on the Pacific
7:30 p.m., Benson Beach Amphitheater, 244 Robert Gray Drive, Ilwaco. www.parks.wa.gov or 888-226-7688. Retelling of two shipwrecks.
Monday, Aug. 29
Happy Chair Yoga
12:30 p.m., Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 A Ave., Seaside.
www.sunsetempire.com or 503-738-3311. Gentle yoga session.
Tuesday, Aug. 30
Cannon Beach Farmers Market
1 to 5 p.m., Cannon Beach City Hall, 163 E Gower Ave., Cannon Beach. www.ci.cannon-beach.or.us or 503-436-8044. Weekly farmers market featuring local produce, goods. *This event repeats on Tuesdays through September.
Wednesday, Aug. 31
Seaside Farmers Market
2 to 6 p.m., Sunset Empire Parks & Recreation District, 1120 Broadway St., Seaside. www.seasidemarket.org or 503-738-3311. Weekly farmers market featuring local vendors. *This event repeats on Wednesdays through September.
Merry Time Trivia
6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Merry Time Bar & Grill, 995 Marine Drive, Astoria. Cost for participating is $2. www.merrytimebar.com or 503-468-0852. General knowledge trivia, hosted by Piper and Brandon. Sign up at 6 p.m. Ages 21 and over only.
Clue: The Musical
7:30 p.m., 108 N. Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. www.coastertheatre.com or 503-436-1242. Cost is $25 to $35. Musical production.
Trivia Bingo
9 p.m., Merry Time Bar & Grill, 995 Marine Drive, Astoria. www.merrytimebar.com or 503-468-0852. Late night trivia with bingo sheets. Ages 21 and over only.
Thursday, Sept. 1
Labor Day Event
8 a.m. to 5 p.m., South Bend High School, 400 First Street, South Bend. www.visitlongbeachpeninsula.com. Labor Day weekend event.
Garden Party
1 p.m., Lewis and Clark National Historical Park, 92343 Fort Clatsop Rd., Astoria. www.nps.gov/lewi or 503-861-4410. Community gardening event.
“Shanghaied in Astoria”
7 p.m., Astor Street Opry Company, 129 W. Bond St., Astoria. www.asocplay.com or 503-325-6104. Theater production.
Clue: The Musical
7:30 p.m., 108 N. Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. www.coastertheatre.com or 503-436-1242. Cost is $25 to $35. Musical production.
