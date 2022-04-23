What could be better than sleeping over the Columbia River? Waking up to expansive views across it. This and more are what The Wheelhouse above the Pier 11 dock in Astoria has to offer guests.
The two-bedroom nautically-named Airbnb is near many attractions, including shops and restaurants, the Astoria Riverwalk, Columbia River Maritime Museum and local breweries.
Visitors can also see a variety of boats — including bar pilots and ships — moving up and down the waterfront.
The venue features panoramic views, a large living space, kitchen and natural lighting as well as luxurious bedrooms with maritime decorations and outdoor patios. The living room couch also doubles as a hideaway bed.
There is no elevator, so guests will need to be able to walk two flights of stairs.
For availability, go to bit.ly/3IXanyb
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.