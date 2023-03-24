A collection of seaside cottages within walking distance of grazing Roosevelt elk and peaceful ocean shores, The Drifthaven at Gearhart offers a cozy atmosphere and quaint escape.
Rooms and suites add nautical touches from Oregon interior designer Ashley Tackett, finishing touches in addition to amenities like locally-roasted coffee, complimentary breakfast, in-room fireplaces and a private garden.
Guests also have access to a garage stocked with games and beach equipment, for all the adventures that await. Pets are welcome, too.
In the heart of Gearhart, there's plenty to explore just steps away. At Pacific Way Cafe & Marketplace, find anything from coffee and a pastry in the morning to locally-sourced ingredients for a delicious lunch or dinner.
The marketplace also offers a wide selection of wines and other items for a beach picnic or a night in. Around town, take a walk along the Gearhart Golf Links or explore the nearby sand dunes.
During the day, find yourself on a quiet neighborhood walk or exploring hidden gems like Little Beach along Neawanna Creek. You can also spend time visiting shops like By The Way.
Gearhart is also centrally located between other popular attractions on the North Coast. To the north, spend the day exploring bike trails and beaches at Fort Stevens State Park or hiking through the Lewis and Clark National Historical Park.
