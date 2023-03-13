Each morning, in view of the Pacific from Neah-Kah-Nie Mountain, hosts Dennis and Peggy Awtrey prepare a full Northwest breakfast according to the season. Here, under sunlight filtered through floor-to-ceiling glass window panes, it’s easy enough to source freshly-caught seafood and ripe summer berries.
Among its distinctions, The Awtrey House, a two-room contemporary bed and breakfast, offers the opportunity to stay in a design by Bainbridge Island, Washington, architect James Cutler. Walls are adorned by paintings from local artist Pam Greene, echoing with brilliant colors the landscape in view.
Terraces look to the south and west at seven miles of coastline, walkable nearby. In each room, find wood stoves, heated floors and a writer’s desk. Outside, sculptures await. Solitude is found in the rhythm of the waves. A small creek flows on the north end of the property. Viewing scopes, found in the great room, gaze out over the sea.
Dennis, a former NBA player, spent years vacationing on this section of the Oregon Coast before he and wife Peggy discovered an ideal lot near Manzanita. Now welcoming guests for more than 10 years, the pair make a habit of encouraging long walks on the beach and inviting visitors for wine, tea and surveys of the horizon.
