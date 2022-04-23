Coast Cabins offers a variety of lodging options in Manzanita.
In the heart of town, couples, individuals and groups can find an intimate hotel hideaway with a variety of cabins to choose from. Each cabin is unique and nestled in lush, calming green grounds with bamboo and water features throughout the property.
The spa cabins include private outdoor hot tubs and RAIS fireplaces, lounging couches and patio areas. The communal fire pit is a popular spot for sipping on wine and roasting s’mores.
Closer to the beach and perfect for families, Coast Cabins has three lofts, each with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a full kitchen and living room. Dogs are welcome at the lofts and can enjoy some pampering with Coast Cabins’ pet package.
Visitors can also choose from two private homes. Windward has a midcentury modern design with windows overlooking the ocean. The three bedroom, two bath home includes a steam shower and sauna. Seacliff, a Scandinavian inspired cabin, has views of the ocean and Neah-Kah-Nie Mountain. It has three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. The home includes a private outdoor sauna and hot tub.
