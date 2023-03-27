Early travelers to the Long Beach Peninsula found respite from inland cities at oceanside resorts, watching the rustle of dune grass and spotting starlit skies above. Those traditions have continued through generations at the peninsula’s many inns and resorts.
The recently-renovated Chautauqua Resort, named for an Iroquois word, is tucked cozily at the end of 14th Street, a quiet base yet situated at the center of Long Beach.
Popular with families, wedding parties and conference groups, the resort is just steps from the Lewis and Clark Discovery Trail, an 8.5-mile boardwalk and trail that parallels the beach. It’s about a 5-mile trek from the resort to Cape Disappointment State Park and Willapa National Wildlife Refuge.
The resort’s spaces include many recent additions by Chester Trabucco, known for work on Astoria properties like the Hotel Elliott and Astoria Riverwalk Inn. For travelers with four-legged guests in tow, the resort offers pet-friendly lodging and even has a pet cleaning station, the perfect spot to clean up your pup after a long day at the beach.
As night sets in, enjoy a selection of old-fashioned board games, movies, puzzles, a fire pit, a barbecue station, horseshoe pits and more. In the morning, breakfast is waiting, as are the resort’s fun outdoor picnic spots and volleyball courts.
