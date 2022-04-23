One of the most unique places to camp on the North Coast is on a remote island in the middle of the Willapa National Wildlife Refuge. Long Island is full of coastal forests, sandy beaches and muddy tidal flats rich with shellfish.
Getting there is half the adventure: the island can only be accessed by boat. The changing tides influence the water levels, so extensive planning is crucial to execute a camping trip on Long Island properly. Kayaks and canoes are the most popular vessels to reach the 7-mile island, as motorized boats are prohibited.
The island is quite large, and there are five different campgrounds with 20 campsites total. Each designated site has a picnic table and fire ring and access to vault toilets. Sites are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The natural oasis is rich in history. It served as a place to camp, hunt, fish and gather oysters and clams for the Chinook, Chehalis and Kwalhioqua tribes for about 2,000 years. Today, the island continues to be used as a place for spiritual and cultural events.
The island is teeming with wildlife, including black bears, elk, porcupines and other creatures you won’t get a chance to see in a more traditional campground. It has several long hiking paths that keep visitors busy for multiple days. One of the most popular places to explore by foot is Cedar Grove, a collection of trees in the middle of the island, estimated to be over 900 years old.
Long Island is a popular place for hunters during the early elk archery season in September, though staying during this period does require registration. Visitors can harvest clams and oysters year-round on two different island bays with a Washington state shellfish license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.