Joys of the coast: Inexpensive things to do all year

Finding affordable things to do on the coast isn’t always easy. But with some creativity, the options are endless. You can hop on the Astoria Riverfront Trolley or enjoy the views from the Astoria Column. Walk the boardwalk in Long Beach, Washington, Astoria’s Riverwalk and Seaside’s Prom. Play arcade games at Funland in Seaside and Long Beach and at Gizmo’s and Galactix in Astoria. See maritime species at the tide pools along the coast. Fly a kite or go clam digging. If you’re lucky, maybe even catch a sunset at the beach — just be sure to pack a camera so you can remember the views even on rainy days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.