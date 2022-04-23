 Skip to main content
Joys of the coast: Inexpensive things to do all year

Beach
Visit some of the North Coast's iconic beaches with your camera. 

 Lydia Ely/The Astorian

Finding affordable things to do on the coast isn’t always easy. But with some creativity, the options are endless. You can hop on the Astoria Riverfront Trolley or enjoy the views from the Astoria Column. Walk the boardwalk in Long Beach, Washington, Astoria’s Riverwalk and Seaside’s Prom. Play arcade games at Funland in Seaside and Long Beach and at Gizmo’s and Galactix in Astoria. See maritime species at the tide pools along the coast. Fly a kite or go clam digging. If you’re lucky, maybe even catch a sunset at the beach — just be sure to pack a camera so you can remember the views even on rainy days.

Hit the beach

Hit the beach
There are many access points to take your four wheel drive onto the beach for a trunk picnic or sunset viewing.

Clamming

Clamming
Clamming is a popular activity along the coast. 

Arcade games

Galactix

Play arcade games at Funland in Seaside and Long Beach and at Gizmo’s and Galactix in Astoria. 

Kite flying

Kite
Take your kite to the beach for some free windy day fun.

Tide pools

Tide pools
Bust out a tide chart and search for barnacles, mussels, starfish and other sea life in the tide pools of the North Coast. Popular spots include Hug Point and Cannon Beach.

Climb the Astoria Column

Astoria Column
Visiting the Astoria Column is free for walkers and $5 for a yearly parking pass.

Astoria Riverfront Trolley

Astoria Riverfront Trolley
Take a one-hour round trip for $1 per boarding (ride as long as you like) or for $2 you can ride all-day long.

Astoria Riverwalk

Astoria Riverwalk
Traverse the Astoria Riverwalk and read about wildlife and history along the Columbia River.

The Prom in Seaside

Prom
The Prom is a 1.5 miles long concrete beachfront walkway featuring a turnaround where cars can drive and take in views of the Pacific Ocean.

