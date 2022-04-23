Coastal road trips

Whether you’re a local or just passing through, the Columbia-Pacific holds much to see and do. While the coastal meccas of Astoria, Seaside, Cannon Beach and Long Beach, Washington, dominate, there are other equally exciting locales to visit. This guide explores some of those off the beaten path places to go for an overnight trip or just for the day.
Wheeler and Nehalem
Nehalem has a variety of attractions and shops. Stop by the North Coast Pinball lounge and kite shop to try your hand at the classic arcade game. Find upcycled gifts and second-hand clothing at Trailside Vintage or discover exciting vinyl records at Nehalem Riverside Trading Co.
The Nehalem Valley Historical Society in Manzanita features exhibits about the history of the area. Named after the native Nehalem people, Nehalem means “where the people live.” After incorporating in 1899, the town became an agricultural center focused on dairy farming. Nearby Wheeler became a logging town and loggers would build railroad lines to move their lumber. Later, commercial salmon fishing grew to be the predominant industry.
Places to stay in Wheeler include the Old Wheeler Hotel, Wheeler on the Bay Lodge and various bed and breakfasts.
At Wheeler on the Bay Lodge, guests who stay two nights get to use a kayak for free to explore the bay. Guests can also bring their own boats to dock at the hotel, or rent boats at the Wheeler Marina or Kelly’s Brighton Marina to go crabbing and fishing.
“Just staring out the window here is incredible because of the wildlife,” said Martha Taylor, co-owner of Wheeler on the Bay Lodge. “We have so many birds, and river otters live under our dock so they come out each day to eat.”
Taylor said there are a handful of shops in Wheeler, including Wheeler Station Antiques. Pelican & Piper, a gift shop, offers original artwork printed on clothing. The Salmonberry restaurant offers homemade pastas, pizzas and sauces made from local ingredients as well as seafood for customers to enjoy to-go or on the deck.
Nahcotta and Oysterville
In the north part of Washington’s Long Beach Peninsula, people can take a walking tour to experience the history of Oysterville.
This extensive tour of the town’s historic district begins at the Oysterville Church, established in 1892, and leads visitors on a journey through time from notable Victorian-era houses and cottages to such structures as the Oysterville Schoolhouse and ends with a stop at the Oysterville Cemetery that dates back to 1858.
This area is the home of the Chinook, who traditionally gathered oysters in Willapa Bay. Nahcotta, named for Chief Nahcati, was the end of the Clamshell Railroad that brought oysters to San Francisco in the late 1800s. Today, it is where the Port of Peninsula operates a commercial fishing and shellfish industry. The port also has picnic areas overlooking the bay, a public boat launch, restrooms and showers.
Nearby, the Willapa Bay Interpretive Center teaches visitors about the history of oyster harvesting as well as the wildlife of the bay.
Jewell and Knappa
For those interested in elk, birds and deer, the Jewell Meadows Wildlife Area is the place to go. The area includes several viewing spots where visitors can stop to look for wildlife.
While onlookers are likely to see elk and deer, there’s a chance they may get a rare glimpse of a coyote, cougar or bear, according to Braden Erickson, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife technician for Jewell Meadows.
In the winter, Erickson greets visitors with a tour of the area and a chance to ride on a hay wagon and feed the elk. While people should not feed wildlife on their own, they may do so during this organized program, which was canceled last year because of the pandemic.
Another site around Jewell includes Lee Wooden Fishhawk Falls County Park.
“It’s a pretty waterfall,” Erickson said. “It’s a half-mile hike to the waterfall and there are picnic tables there.”
He added the forested areas surrounding Jewell are popular destinations for mushroom hunting, fishing in the Nehalem River or nearby Lost Lake, or hunting with a permit on logging company land or in the Clatsop State Forest.
Those planning to stay overnight can choose the Elderberry Inn off U.S. Highway 26 or the Henry Rierson Spruce Run Campground further south along the Nehalem River.
Further north near the Columbia River, Knappa is a destination for kayaking and cycling. This area is the traditional territory of the native Chinook, lower Chinook, Clatsop and Kathlamet people. From Knappa Dock Road, visitors can view sloughs, creeks, old buildings and farm animals.
Kayaking enthusiasts may enjoy making their way around an island in Warren Slough or under a bridge in Blind Slough. Those who prefer to explore on foot may like to hike the Gnat Creek Trail near the Gnat Creek Hatchery and Gnat Creek Campground, a first-come, first-served place to stay.
