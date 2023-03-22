Tradition, healing, connection: Indigenous artists embrace heritage in the Columbia-Pacific region

Looking back on his childhood, artist Charles Funk admits to drawing a lot. "My teachers remember me drawing all over my school assignments," he said.
Now in his 70s, Funk has had a robust and varied career. Among other things, he's worked in advertising and teaching. But the thread that connects every stage of his life is art. "At times I thought about quitting (art), but next thing I knew, I had a pencil in my hand and I was drawing," he said.
Funk was born and raised in South Bend, Washington, where his roots go back to his grandmother’s Chinook and Lower Chehalis heritage, and his Scottish ancestors from the town of Bruceport.
The site was an Indian village until 1851, when a group of Scottish sailors aboard the schooner Robert Bruce found themselves stranded onshore and named the settlement. There, remnants of Funk’s ancestors remain. "Behind Bruceport Park, where the trail drops down to the water," he said, "was my grandmother’s home. A few stones from the chimney were still there just a few years ago."
The thriving oyster business brought Funk’s family to the shores of South Bend, keeping him busy in high school as he worked the oyster beds during summer night tides. Fresh out of high school, he left for Los Angeles, earning degrees in art and education.
Funk’s artwork is housed as part of a Chinook exhibit at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum in Ilwaco. He also shows at BOLD Coffee, Art and Framing in Long Beach. "It’s a fantastic gallery, a good bunch of people," Funk said.
He paints, carves Chinook Nation paddles and does occasional plein air painting sessions — his favorite place to paint is the Willapa Hills Trail. "Hopefully there will be paintings covering the whole 52 miles of this old railroad grade someday," he said.
Looking to the future, Funk continues to explore new mediums and dimensions — just last year, friends got him interested in charcoal pencil drawing. But whatever the medium, he knows that art will be a constant force in his life. "What else is there to do?" he said. "A new idea always seems to pop into my mind."
Carol Schoenfelder
Years ago, Carol Schoenfelder found herself mesmerized by a quilt that a friend of hers was making. "We were co-workers and she would frequently bring her projects to work. I could feel my body just wanting to start making quilts," she said.
In the late 1990s, it was time. After her children left for university, she promptly converted their recreation room into a sewing space for machine quilting. "I know myself well enough to know that when I get into a new project, I can get really carried away," she said.
Schoenfelder frequently works with art panels that are sewn into her designs. One quilt, titled "Journey Home," uses a fabric panel that was created from a painting by Native artist Karen Erickson, of British Columbia.
The quilt's colorful border ensconces a vibrant orange panel, showing the silhouettes of two children holding hands as they begin a symbolic journey home. The quilt, recently featured at a Chinook Nation Art Auction and Oyster Fry, tells of Native children in the United States and Canada who were removed from their families and ancestral traditions and placed in residential schools.
“I have a large hole in my heart for the families, the parents, the children,” Schoenfelder said. As a member of the Chinook Nation, her empathy for survivors of residential schools echoes her own experiences of erasure and oppression.
Schoenfelder was born in 1953 in the small Indian fishing village of Altoona. There, her parents and grandparents were affected by religious codes that banned Native dancing and ceremonies, including potlatches, powwows and other gatherings. "Although my father’s family was a large family, once that became enforceable a lot of the ways of the Native American people were really reduced to doing things the white man('s) way. That impacted our family significantly," she said.
Some restrictions were repealed in the 1970s, but until then they served to drive many Native traditions underground. Schoenfelder’s family struggled. The Chinook people did not have a reservation, so they were grandfathered into the Quinault tribe. Some stayed, while others moved. "The rule-makers gave (the Chinook) a choice of going to the Grand Ronde or Yakima reservations," she said.
Schoenfelder did not move, but some of her relatives did. Her father was a Columbia River gillnetter. "We are fishermen, we live by the water and do our trade here. The Chinook salmon is a very big part of my history and spirituality and it’s also the name of the tribal affiliation that my family has," she said.
Now retired, Schoenfelder has more time to make quilts. "I really just do my quilting art for my own enjoyment and for gifting," she said, but in addition to art auctions, she had a quilt published once in a Washington wine country calendar.
She quilts with art panels that she feels uplift Northwest Native art and creates designs that speak to her personally and to her heritage in the lower Columbia River region. "When I see panels of artwork specifically relating to the salmon or our region," she said, "I am really moved by that. I continually collect panels and get them ready to incorporate into my future quilts."
Betty Haynes
For illustrator and painter Betty Haynes, art is a form of healing and comfort. "My ancestors, our spirits and animals comfort us in a way that nothing else can," she said.
Her inspiration comes in the beauty of coastal living, in regional fauna and in the meaning of animals in Native traditions. Both Native American and Irish, she expresses her creativity through Native art. "I only see myself as Native American," she said. "That’s who I am. I primarily just paint Native American art and primarily animals."
Born and raised on the Washington coast, Haynes developed a deep emotional connection to eagles, orcas and fish, all found in her artwork. Like Funk, she shows work at BOLD Coffee, Art and Framing in Long Beach — and occasionally takes additional orders.
Birds are her favorite subject. "A gentleman contacted me this fall wanting me to paint two eagles flying together. This was a gift he wanted to give his wife on their wedding day. I did the painting for him and he loved it," Haynes said.
Using powder acrylic and enamel paints, mixed using wooden toothpicks, Haynes is known locally as the toothpick artist. Self-taught, she found that trusting her ability, work ethic and art as a therapeutic practice provided motivation to create.
As a survivor of childhood abuse, Haynes used art as a way to escape. “I needed a way to lose myself,” she said. “I was a child who had no art supplies, so I created my own. When I was 3 years old, I started taking the charcoal from the fireplace. Then I found a flat piece of wood and started drawing.”
Haynes cleaned off the wood every day with soap and water to continue drawing. Later on, she added salvaged leftover paint and yard sale items as cheap and colorful mediums. Using pieces of grass, straw and slivers of wood, she was able to create her own brushes. As she got older, she transitioned her work over to paper.
In addition to seeking professional help, art has been powerful in her lifelong healing. "(Therapy) works, but every time my head starts going down a path of what I call my childhood hell, I go paint. I get lost in it and it’s a place where I can’t get hurt. It really does work," she said.
Haynes devotes art to causes she believes in, donating pieces regularly and offering paintings to fundraising efforts. Proceeds from art sales go toward supplies that keep her creating.
Haynes feels that her biggest challenge these days is keeping her prices as low as possible. "I want a person — no matter how old — to be able to afford art," she said. "I believe in my heart that it's a wonderful feeling to see that smile someone gets from my art. You couldn’t ask for a better feeling."
Karen Betts
As a 4-year-old, Karen Betts, who is the daughter of Charles Funk, was set on being an artist. "There was no question about that," she said.
Together with her husband, Godfrey, and their five daughters, she continues to run Gaean Allusions Studios, the pottery business they started in 1989.
There, a collection of mugs, plates, vases and chalices are glaze-fired in a geodesic dome, surrounded by nature. The connectedness they feel to the Earth is expressed in their art through ancient history and mythology — Celtic, Native American, Greek and Egyptian.
Designs are applied to their pottery using a technique called sgraffito, which involves applying color and then scratching off layers to create contrasting images, patterns or textures.
A favorite design of Betts’ is inspired by the Salish Sea. She remembers seeing orca whales and feeling a sense of awe as a child among the little islands and inlets growing up near South Colby across from Bremerton, Washington.
Betts, a member of the Chinook Nation, is proud of her Native heritage, but was raised apart from it. “I’m never going to pretend that I grew up steeped in Native culture. I want to work in a way that honors my Native grandmothers but doesn’t dishonor my Native cousins who spent time on reservations closer to their Native culture,” Betts said.
The Chinook people are fighting for federal recognition, and Betts is proud of that. “There are a lot of people out there trying to look out for each other and keep us together. I am part of the Willapa Bay Northern Band — the furthest north of the Chinook-speaking people,” Betts said.
One of Betts’ favorite places to sell her wares are canoe journeys, where different tribes host a monthlong paddle to a location that culminates in food, music, wares and Native ceremonies. She once vended at the Quinault Canoe Journey.
Gratitude is forefront in Betts’ mind when she thinks about being a full-time artist. “I feel wealthy because I get to do things like this and have my art facilitate it,” she said.
She also questions whether the business would have even started without the support of her father-in-law and late mother-in-law, who let the family live on their land, creating a crucial foundation to build their business. Recently, her daughter, Freya, also joined as a business partner.
Betts doesn’t know how many pieces of pottery have passed through Gaean Allusions Studios over the past 30 years, but it’s guaranteed to be a lot. For her, it’s the connection between people, the land and art. “We try to get to the heart of connectedness in our pottery," she said. "That mug in your hands makes your heart happy when you sit down to have that cup of coffee.”
Cliff Taylor
For writer and poet Cliff Taylor, there is a spiritual purpose at the heart of his craft. “It’s essential for Native people to tell our stories, not just for personal and cultural healing, but for so many other reasons,” he said.
He started writing short stories and poetry at 15 years old, inspired by favorite authors. In his mid-20s, he took a memoir writing class at the University of Nebraska, switching over to memoirs and essays.
His first book, “The Memory of Souls,” was published in 2020 after it came to him in a dream. A member of the Ponca Tribe, Taylor weaves in stories within the book of “Little People” — small spiritual beings said to assist the Ponca people.
But the memoir is also the story of an abused Native kid finding healing and empowerment through cultural and ceremonial ways of his tribe and ancestors. “It’s a book for young Native people, to help them stay true to their soul’s nature and its guidance,” Taylor said.
After moving to Astoria from New Orleans four years ago, a love for the Columbia River and Saddle Mountain have also become part of his creative work. He has felt a connection to tribes in the lower Columbia region, who he said are engaged in much of the same work as his own tribe in Nebraska.
“I write about my life and where I live, demonstrating how a powerfully Native reality is everywhere. Living in Astoria, I’ve written a lot about how the Native stream of life here continues,” Taylor said. “Indigenous reality is everywhere and I love being a part of its current growing presence here in Astoria.”
Taylor writes both memoir and poetry. During Native American Heritage Month, he performed a poem a day online, which he eventually plans to compile into a book.
Many of his poems reflect on the move back and forth between the Native experiences he had in Nebraska and his Astoria experience. “As a Native person who writes books, I find myself listening to the oldest layers, the more recent historical layers and then the layer I’m living in right now,” he said.
When it comes to finding inspiration, he considers his ancestors great sources. “I consider (my ancestors) my collaborators and feel them with me whenever I’m writing and receiving my poems,” he said.
For Taylor, these conversations morph into stories that heal, inspire, befriend, activate, guide, feed the soul and grow beauty. Taylor also nurtures future writers, recently visiting students at Astoria High School. "I write to tell all the stories that went untold for many generations," he said.
