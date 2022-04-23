Preserving history: Nordic park aims to educate, share the region’s Scandinavian heritage

When planning for the 50-year anniversary of the Astoria Scandinavian Midsummer Festival, the idea of building a monument that could attract visitors year-round was tossed around.
While many locals and visitors attend the popular festival every summer, some wanted a way to celebrate their Scandinavian heritage, and the history of Scandinavian immigrants coming to the area, outside of the third week in June.
After years of gathering support and fundraising, the Astoria Nordic Heritage Park is nearly complete.
The park’s home will be off Marine Drive between 15th and 16th streets, with a view of the Columbia River and an entrance from the Astoria Riverwalk. Ground broke on the project in August, and is expected to finish in May, prior to this year’s festival.
The park will feature a large circular plaza with a midsummer pole that will stand in the middle of the park. Other components will include a gateway arch leading to interpretive panels detailing Scandinavian heritage and their contributions to the North Coast; granite pillars and flagpoles dedicated to each Nordic country – Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden; and concrete prototypes of trolls.
As construction sees significant progress and the finish line draws near, excitement is in the air.
“It will be a relief too,” said Janet Bowler, the vice-chair for the project. But Bowler and the project’s leaders also recognize the work isn’t totally finished. “Then we need to raise enthusiasm to keep the fundraising to maintain the park and move on to the next steps,” Bowler said. “But it is going to be a good feeling — seeing it take place is great.”
A volunteer-driven project
Two of the park’s main goals are to educate the public about Astoria’s Scandinavian heritage and remember the community’s roots in Scandinavian values and traditions.
Bowler, a retired teacher from Astoria High School, was responsible for much of the grant writing and communications for the park. She deflects praise to the committee who oversaw the realization of the project. “It takes a whole team. It’s definitely taken teamwork,” Bowler said.
Judi Lampi, the chair of the project and also a former educator, spent much of her time organizing and coordinating the many moving parts.
The Astoria Scandinavian Heritage Association, a nonprofit created to operate as the fundraising arm for the midsummer festival, also assisted in the development of the park, thanks to its president, Loran Mathews.
Mathews keeps track of finances for the park and helps with small things he can do on his computer. But he did not want to lead the effort for the park, he said. So Lampi and Bowler stepped up. “They have spent untold hours — the two of them — getting this all organized,” Mathews said.
Keeping the region’s heritage alive was a big reason Mathews got involved with the community over 50 years ago.
Although Mathews, who grew up in a German community in Kansas, does not have Scandinavian heritage like Lampi and Bowler do, he sees value in maintaining the history and stories of the North Coast’s immigrants.
After the railroad was constructed from San Francisco to Astoria in the late 1800s, many Scandinavian fishermen, loggers and farmers settled in the area.
“I think it was important to keep some of those things alive and recognize those families that came here,” said Mathews, whose in-laws have Scandinavian heritage. “... I just fit in with that. I always kind of said they adopted me.”
Mathews points to the Garden of Surging Waves, a garden and park that recognizes Astoria’s Chinese heritage, as a useful piece for the city. He hopes to see the Nordic park do the same.
‘We didn’t want our story — the history — to disappear’
Because many of the park’s features are intricate designs, the group did extensive research to determine who should do what.
The West Studio in Seattle along with Herrera Environmental and Crow Engineering in Portland created the park design and produced the engineering plans.
Supply chain issues around getting metal, which was used to construct a decorative drainage system, caused construction to halt for a few months.
While it took a number of pieces falling into place to see the park come to fruition, the project’s organizers always go back to one point: the fundraising.
The park was able to collect $1.5 million, with six donors giving more than $75,000. Last April, Tony Larson and Shelly Tack donated $250,000, a significant boost that moved the project closer to its fundraising target. A $100,000 donation by the Cannery Pier Hotel & Spa put it across the finish line.
“When we first started this, if anybody would have told us at that meeting that we were going to need to raise a million and a half dollars, I probably would have just ducked out,” Mathews said. “I would have just said, ‘No way is that going to happen.’”
Bowler credits the Oregon Community Foundation, which gave the first $2,500 to spark interest in the project over six years ago. Lampi also noted the community’s support, as well as the group’s perseverance, for being able to reach their goal, particularly amid the coronavirus pandemic when many nonprofits struggled to raise money.
After the park is completed, it will be dedicated and opened to the city as a kickoff to this year’s midsummer festival.
When the festival is over and much of the Scandinavian garb, dancing and food is put away, the group sees the park as an opportunity for yearlong activities. Mathews hopes the plaza will be used for dancing and music. Bowler and Lampi believe it will be a prime spot for educational tours, as well as a destination for cruise ship passengers visiting the area.
“Astoria is changing. A lot of people are moving here. We didn’t want our story — the history — to disappear,” Lampi said. “That is a big purpose of the park — to tell the story and for people to remember the history of our city.
“The Nordic community made a big contribution to the city.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.