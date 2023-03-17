“This trail leads through a temperate rainforest to the edge of the continent,” begins one interpretive sign on the short path to this museum, located within Cape Disappointment State Park. On the crest of a rocky headland, its view stretches on for miles, a bird’s eye look at the mouth of the Columbia River.
In the spring and summer, golden wildflowers add to the panoramic view, framed to the east by Cape Disappointment Lighthouse. During the winter, interpreters help visitors at the overlook to spot migrating whales.
Inside the museum, exhibits illustrate the westward journey of the Lewis and Clark Expedition, tracing with sketches, journal entries and paintings the Corps of Discovery’s outset from the Mississippi River to its arrival in view of the Pacific Ocean. A collection of books, a short film and firsthand accounts tell of the party’s interactions with local Indigenous people and catalogs of native flora and fauna.
Additional exhibit materials focus on the region’s maritime and military history, including replica ships, clothing pieces and other artifacts. The site of the museum is also home to Battery Harvey Allen, an installation at what was once Fort Canby, used during the Civil War and World War II as a harbor defense site.
After moving through the exhibits, visit the museum’s bookstore to keep exploring. Note that the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center, including its overlook, is wheelchair accessible via an alternate parking lot.
