Our Picks: Cranberry Museum

Each fall, thousands of acres of cranberry bogs across the Long Beach Peninsula prepare for harvest.
The history of local cranberry production is surprisingly complex, and the Cranberry Museum makes for a compact but thorough look at the tools and methods used to grow, harvest and distribute these fall berries.
Created by the Pacific Coast Cranberry Research Foundation, the museum offers self-guided interpretation for explorers of the indoor exhibits and the borders of active cranberry bogs. Onsite volunteers are happy to answer questions.
It’s been about a century and a half since a Massachusetts resident visiting the peninsula surmised that its sandy soil was similar enough to cranberries’ native habitat in the Northeast United States to begin growing berries locally.
By this time, most Chinook people lived further north. Entrepreneurs, taking advantage of land vacancy, purchased over 1600 acres of land and began work in the 1870s. Growing cranberries proved to be fraught with challenges, including invasive insects brought with imported cranberry plants.
J.D. Crowley, a researcher, arrived on the scene in the 1920s, then spent the next 30 years working out the bugs – metaphorical and literal – in local cranberry production. Later advances in agricultural practice helped bolster area farms and improve methods for harvest, sales, distribution and in turn the fruit itself.
The Cranberry Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Visitors are also welcome to walk around the bogs from 8 a.m. to dusk. Self-guided tour brochures are available in the white mailbox by the sidewalk in front of the museum.
It’s best to go while the museum and gift shops are open, to learn more about how cranberry farming has evolved over the decades, or take home cranberry-themed gifts. Annual harvests take place in the fall.
