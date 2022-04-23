The Clatsop County Genealogical Society is full of researchers ready to fill in the empty branches of your family tree.
Stephanie Miller, the group's treasurer, has piloted genealogical research for a number of years. "Genealogy is a great way to connect with your personal heritage … there is always another great, great, great grandparent,” Miller said.
She joined the society 30 years ago and is one of the longest serving members on the board, along with Clarke Powers, the co-vice president. Powers said he normally starts his research by typing a relative’s name into a database like Ancestry.com. This lays out a basic family tree. Though most people want more detailed information.
Miller frequently receives inquiries online from people who are dissatisfied with what they’ve found on the internet. In this case, Miller and Powers often turn to local records or historical societies. “I remember finding my grandfather's World War I draft paper. To see his signature. Those are the things that make it more than just names, places and dates. Getting to see those personal touches about them,” Miller said.
Powers and Miller encourage people to be wary of the family trees they see online because “it is easy to make mistakes, and everybody wants to be related to someone famous, but it’s always best to do your own research,” Powers said.
Since the group formed in 1985, they have conducted several research projects to cultivate local Clatsop County genealogy records. Among these projects is Miller’s recent initiative to compile and digitize records from local Clatsop County cemeteries. By documenting these gravesites, Miller and her colleagues are preserving sometimes centuries-old records, and contributing to a large pool of data used around the world.
A few years ago, Miller was contacted by a Finnish genealogist who was curious about an uncle who lived in Astoria. With cemetery records on hand, Miller was able to find the deceased uncle and a cluster of living descendants in Napa Valley. The relatives were able to connect and meet each other in Finland. Inquiries and breakthroughs like this are common for the society.
The genealogical society has not been able to meet consistently during the pandemic, but the group is still able to help people who submit research inquiries through their website, www.clatsopcountygensoc.com. Lorraine Falls, the group's president, said they are looking for people who are willing to take on leadership responsibilities.
Miller said she sees the society as a space for amateur and professional genealogists to collaborate on research and share tips with one another.
Dean Deonier, who provides technical support for the group, said a new wave of genealogical research is just getting started: The 1950 census records were just released in April. His interest in genealogy started in 2006. “It changes your perspective — I’m not alone in the world. I am part of a greater whole,” Deonier said.
