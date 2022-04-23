Frozen in time

A taxidermy leopard leaps from a shelf, flanked by a row of deer and elk. Cases filled with puffins, ducks, geese, owls and birds line the room. Two types of musk ox loom in a back corner next to a polar bear.
It’s a lot of glass eyes to encounter all at once.
The Alex Walker Natural History Room at the Tillamook County Pioneer Museum is unexpected, even unique in coastal museum offerings. The room was created in the 1950s. It is beloved by the community and continues to fascinate and confound visitors.
But as the museum looks to the future and how best to fulfill its mission of preserving and interpreting the region’s history and boosting people’s understanding of the North Coast environment on limited resources, museum leaders need to figure out how a room full of taxidermy fits in.
‘The taxidermy place’
When people think of taxidermy, they might think about clubs where trophy elk and other animals are displayed. Or maybe they think of the big natural history museums: the Field Museum in Chicago or the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History in Washington, D.C.
“I think this is an infinitely more accessible place for people,” said Peyton Tracy, assistant director and collections manager at the Tillamook museum.
The museum has developed a reputation. It’s become “the taxidermy place,” the place where you send your grandfather’s trophy kills.
But the museum has more taxidermy than it can display. There are around 750 animals in the natural history room alone and 1,000 pieces total in the museum. And this isn’t even counting all the skulls, shells and eggs on display. There are maybe 100 more animals in off-site storage.
The museum cannot just decide to sell or give away items, said Jaykob Wood, the museum's executive director. There is a formal, regulated process to put items back into the public’s hands. The natural history room is especially tricky because some of the animals are considered controlled items: rare, endangered, illegal to own.
But caring for the natural history room is a huge endeavor, Tracy said.
In the 1960s, '70s and '80s, the ability to see some of the exotic animals on display in the natural history room was unique and thrilling. Now people have more access to zoos and videos of all kinds of animals.
There are other places that can tell the story of the polar bear, for instance. Does it need to happen in Tillamook, where no polar bear has lived?
Tracy thinks not.
“We can tell the story of Roosevelt elk,” she said, adding, “With the resources that we have available, I think it’s better to pursue our story because it’s a story that can’t be told in other places.”
The man behind the collection
Walker, the man who gives the natural history room its name, was a former director at the museum and an enthusiastic amateur ornithologist.
He was born in a sod house in Nebraska in 1890. He served as the field ornithologist for the Cleveland Museum of Natural History and later was engaged to collect and prepare specimens for a natural history collection at the museum in Tillamook. He became curator of the museum in 1955, a position he held until his death in 1975.
Walker had a hand in other collections in Oregon as well.
Oregon State University maintains a bird research collection with more than 3,000 specimens associated with Walker, dated between the late 1800s and 1971, though Walker may not have gathered every specimen.
Unlike the majority of the taxidermy in Tillamook, the birds at Oregon State are scientific study skins. They are not mounted or posed. Instead, they are prepared in such a way that the wings are flat, the heads tilted. They are designed to be stored efficiently in drawers and there are often dozens of each species.
For now, Walker’s collection is used almost exclusively for teaching. But Peter Konstantinidis, an instructor and curator at the university, was hired in part to turn the Walker bird collection into a working research collection.
Most of the birds in Walker’s collection at the university are native species, spanning many decades of collecting, making the collection an important one for local research, Konstantinidis said.
For instance, the collection could tell a researcher when and where certain bird species were seen. This has the potential to reveal migration patterns — and show the shift of these patterns over time, perhaps telling a story about the impacts of climate change.
Like the museum in Tillamook, Konstantinidis faces space issues and questions of relevance. What, he wonders, should he do about toucans that Walker included? Do tropical birds really belong in a collection that is predominantly of native Oregon birds?
Highlighting local animals
In Tillamook, Tracy and Wood expect to retire some animals in the natural history room. They want to boost interpretation around the exhibits that highlight local animals.
Walker prepared detailed dioramas of different local and regional ecosystems and staged taxidermy inside of them, a valuable teaching tool, Wood and Tracy say, and something they’d like to see stay with the museum.
Tracy believes Walker would understand the dilemma they face in organizing the natural history room.
Almost everything here belongs to someone who is gone, Tracy said of the museum. What people need from a museum or want to understand about a place evolves over time.
The museum documents the history of Native American and European settlement, but history happens every day. At some point, Tracy said, the present will be the past.
