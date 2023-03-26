U.S. Highway 101: A journey and a destination

Drifting southward along the edge of Willapa Bay on U.S. Highway 101 — the coast route, coast highway, or, to those who’ve traveled north from California, “the 101” — mark the distance by crossing rivers and sloughs.
Beyond South Bend, Washington is the Bone River, then the Niawiakum and the Palix, before the road meets a turnoff to Bay Center. In the west, lights appear from the distant northern shores of the Long Beach Peninsula. Crossing the forks that make up the Nemah River, drivers parallel the peninsula town of Ocean Park. Just a few more turns to reach Seaview and Ilwaco, then cross into Oregon.
U.S. Highway 101 is that rare instance of a road that is also a destination. To take the coast route through Clatsop County is to wrap around steep headlands and stoic sea stacks, to tunnel through mountainsides, cross wide rivers and slow time breathing in the ocean air.
It’s this dramatic landscape that took road builders and advocates well into the 20th century before crossing the Columbia River, the final link in a road connecting the entire U.S. Pacific coastline.
Beach drivers
By the 1910s, railroad lines connected inland cities to coastal destinations. Early trains met riverboats along the Columbia, bound for Ilwaco, Nahcotta and Seaside. Railroads were relied on by shellfish growers, loggers and, especially after direct routes began to run from Portland, sightseers.
Families bound for the cottages of Seaside and Elk Creek (the latter’s name changed to Cannon Beach in 1922) often stayed for months, lingering through the summer to escape inland heat. Many brought carriages or early cars to drive.
Departing from Astoria were some of the earliest stretches of road along the Oregon Coast. A wooden plank route linked the city to Warrenton. Farther south, passages like the Elk Creek Toll Road, where travelers crossed Tillamook Head after fording the Necanicum River, evolved from narrow footpaths.
Still, coastal towns remained isolated, separated by waterways, mountains and difficult terrain. Often the most practical route between them was to walk or drive along the beach, at least for those prepared to encounter rogue waves, shifting sands and other obstacles. Headlands like Hug Point, which got its name from the close travel required by “hugging the point” at low tide, posed further challenges. Still, long and wide stretches of sand were used as early highways.
In 1913, this led Oswald West, then governor of Oregon and chair of the newly-formed Oregon State Highway Commission, later to become the Oregon Department of Transportation, to establish Oregon’s beaches as public highways. This gesture, further preserved in the 1960s, continues to ensure access up to the high tide line.
Winding roads
Maj. Henry Bowlby, hired by the commission as Oregon’s first state highway engineer, was among the first to imagine how a coast road might look. Bowlby’s proposed plan included a network of five state highways, including one that promised to intertwine with the shorelines of neighboring states. He called this the Oregon Beach Highway.
Over the years, what eventually became U.S. Highway 101 was known by a variety of earlier names. In 1919, the road became the Roosevelt Coast Military Highway, named for Theodore Roosevelt by early advocate Benjamin Jones. Following calls for a military highway along the edge of the Pacific, Jones successfully sought support for the route from the state’s voters.
The first segment of the new highway in Oregon opened two years later, connecting Coos Bay and Coquille, but progress remained slow. Much of the route’s more than 350 miles had yet to be carved out of dense rock and old-growth forests. Landslides were common, work was often suspended over the winter months and some supplies were brought in by boat.
By 1927, the road reached from Astoria to Tillamook, only south of the Necanicum River it turned inland, bypassing Cannon Beach over present-day state Highway 53. Instead, a county road cresting Tillamook Head offered drivers some 111 hairpin turns between Seaside and Cannon Beach. With few turnouts, drivers would stop every 100 feet or so to call out for other motorists before moving on.
Until the completion of a tunnel in 1940, this spur route ended abruptly at Arch Cape. The road later edged over Neahkahnie Mountain, bridging near-vertical cliffs hundreds of feet above the sea. Now accessible for tourists venturing up and down the coast, Cannon Beach celebrated its new locale on U.S. Highway 101. But not until years later would drivers between Seaside and Cannon Beach be relieved of the road’s 111 turns.
Crossing rivers
On a clear day, crossing the Columbia River was a 30-minute trip. Aboard the M.R. Chessman, introduced in 1947 as the largest of the river ferries, passengers chose between breakfast and lunch options that included cinnamon toast and coffee (35 cents), oyster stew (75 cents) and “double rich” milkshakes (30 cents).
The new ferry carried up to 44 vehicles and 400 passengers between Astoria’s 14th Street landing and Point Ellice, near Megler, Washington, joined by the Tourist No. 2, Tourist No. 3 and others. But despite half-hourly sailings, the fleet struggled to keep up with long lines of traffic in the summer months. By the time the M.R. Chessman began ferrying drivers, U.S. Highway 101 had been completed through the length of the Oregon Coast.
Conde B. McCullough, Oregon state bridge engineer, had completed the Old Youngs Bay Bridge, one of the coast’s first, in 1921, the same year that ferries began crossing the Columbia. McCullough’s Lewis and Clark River bridge followed in 1924, as did a bridge that replaced ferry service across the Naselle River in Washington.
Through the early 1930s, concrete spans designed by McCullough stood in for the ferries that once ran across the Rogue River, Alsea Bay and others. By 1936, just one bridge remained to the built.
It would take another three decades, but in late July of 1966, the last ferry arrived in Megler, Washington, and at four miles long, the Astoria Bridge — the largest continuous truss bridge in North America — completed the coast road.
