Astoria's historic Lutheran churches: A touch of Scandinavia

From the marine layer blanketing the Columbia River to the tufts of fog hugging fir trees in the city's hills, Astoria’s natural beauty invokes pictures painted in a storybook — and credit for much of the city’s distinct aesthetic is due to its built landscape.
Remarkable architectural talent has grown from Astoria, varied in style but tied together by a homegrown tradition of community, spirituality and sense of place.
This talent is prominently on display in the history and design of Astoria’s Lutheran churches, all of which are worth a visit for contemplation and appreciation of craft.
The denomination first appeared in the Northwest with the arrival of Scandinavian and German immigrants in the 1870s, who set about building places of worship.
Since the late 19th century, Astoria has been home to several Lutheran churches, each a distinct product of its congregations' language and country of origin.
Of the churches remaining, three stand out as prominent representations of 20th-century architectural diversity — cultivated by three prominent Astoria architects.
Trinity Lutheran Church
now Charlene Larsen Center for the Performing Arts
The Trinity Lutheran Church was built during the town’s historic period of development following the city's Great Fire of 1922.
John E. Wicks, a local architect, acted as a chief participant in the town's structural regrowth. During the first half of the 20th century, Wicks designed dozens of commercial and residential buildings in Astoria, many of which still stand.
Among Wicks' buildings is Trinity, where he was a charter member and trustee. He often incorporated principles from two architectural styles. With this church, art and craft elements, including wood shingles and Gothic details, are evident in the church's arched stained glass windows.
Trinity served both the Swedish and German Lutherans, who merged congregations in August of 1929, weeks before a stock market crash.
Despite the economic downturn, plans for the new church building progressed, and the congregation acquired land at 16th and Franklin streets on the former site of the 1890s Convent of Holy Names building.
Town officials financed labor for the building through a local Depression-era relief program called the Astoria Plan. Trinity’s first service took place in 1938 on Christmas Day.
The following year, its congregation purchased a 1916 Estey organ, comprised of nearly 1,300 pipes. Even now, at more than 100 years old, the organ produces a robust sound that fills the space inside the building's auditorium.
In 1974, Clatsop Community College purchased the church and repurposed the building as a performing arts center. During this period of transition, the building lost some of its original elements, including a bell tower, but it has retained much of its original facade.
The building now stands as the Charlene Larsen Center for the Performing Arts, where music continues to connect generations of listeners to Astoria's past.
Zion Lutheran Church
now Peace First Lutheran Church
Astoria’s development continued through the mid-20th century, with many of its postwar buildings reflective of modern architectural styles, promoting the idea that form should follow function.
Amid this development came the Zion Lutheran Church, designed by architect Ebba Wicks Brown for a Finnish congregation. Brown, the second woman in Oregon to become a licensed architect by examination, carried on the work of her father John E. Wicks by designing new, modernist buildings in Astoria.
The church’s appearance drew from the International Style, which emphasized simple forms and clean lines. Brown began drafting designs for the building in 1946 amid a growing sense of postwar self-assurance, opting for materials like brick and concrete to reveal the building’s form.
Nestled within the restrained exterior of brick and concrete are vivid panes of stained glass, artfully invoking the Scandinavian religious tradition of the church's Finnish congregation. The panes, designed by the stained glass studio W.P. Fuller & Co., of Portland, highlight the building's simple form.
The Finnish congregation held its first service in Zion Lutheran Church, located at 12th and Exchange streets, on New Year's Day 1951. The original building lacked the church’s notable bell tower, which Brown's husband, Ernest, designed in 1958.
Later, in 1974, worshippers at Zion Lutheran and Trinity consolidated into one congregation. This new group opted to stay in Brown’s building under the new name of Peace Lutheran.
Eventually, the Peace Lutheran congregation incorporated some of the physical elements of Trinity into the Zion building, hoisting Trinity's church bell to the top of their bell tower, and displaying one of its stained glass windows in their main entrance hall.
Peace Lutheran still holds a weekly service, now supporting the congregation of First Lutheran, and also operates as a preschool. Since Peace and First have merged, Peace Lutheran changed its name to Peace First Lutheran Church, representing both congregations.
Peace First Lutheran Church
now Peace First Lutheran Church, Uppertown Campus
After World War II, the Norwegian Lutheran congregation outgrew its original 1880s building and began raising funds for a new location.
They sought the assistance of Astoria architect Eino "Ike" Isaacson, known for his use of a modern Streamline style, also apparent in the design of the Maki Building on Marine Drive.
While Isaacson opted for a more traditional design for the Norwegian church, he imbued the building’s ornaments with modernist touches.
Isaacson incorporated a subtle two-tiered roofline along the building’s north side, presenting a possible nod to Medieval Nordic church architecture. Above the nave, simple and ornate elements meet in the clean horizontal and vertical lines of wooden planks that encase textured glass of various hues.
At sunset, abating light reveals subtle hues of violet and blue in the building's illuminated glass, set within a repeating geometric motif that rings the building, casting warm light.
The church also has a striking bell tower, a wooden column topped with a metal-clad spire and cross, which catches light and shines it back onto the congregation.
Peace First Lutheran was dedicated in 1954, the same year Trinity celebrated its 25th anniversary and the year after Zion Lutheran Church was dedicated.Today, the Peace First Lutheran Church congregation continues its dedication to the space by holding weekly services, hosting community gatherings and providing garden grounds.
