You can pick up the tenth edition of Our Coast Magazine at one of the following locations on our coast:

LocationAddressCity
Best Western Lincoln Inn Astoria Astoria
Astoria Warrenton Chamber of Commerce
 Astoria
Cannery Pier Hotel Astoria
Riverwalk Inn Astoria
Bridgewater Bistro Astoria
The Pig N Pancake Astoria
Astoria Rivershore Motel Astoria
Columbia Inn Astoria
Ft George Astoria
Crest Motel Astoria
The Rogue Astoria
The Hampton Astoria
Comfort Suites Astoria
Hotel Elliott Astoria
Commodore Hotel Astoria Astoria
Wet Dog Astoria
Peter Pan Market Astoria
Buoy Beer Astoria
Holiday Inn Express Hotel & Suites
 Astoria
Motel 6 Astoria
Shilo Inn Warrenton Warrenton
Ft Clatsop Warrenton
Kampers West Warrenton
South Jetty Inn Warrenton
KOA Campground Warrenton
Warrenton Minimart Warrenton
Arnie's Cafe Warrenton
Ft Stevens Warrenton
Great Wall Gearhart
Gearhart Sweet Shop Gearhart
Gearhart Post Office Gearhart
McMenamins Gearhart
Rivertide Suites Gearhart
Best Western Seaside
Shilo Inn Seaside N Seaside
Seaside Chamber of Commerce Seaside
Stop and Go Seaside
Wine Haus (Outlet Mall) Seaside
Seaside Library Seaside
Safeway Seaside
Doogers Seaside
Pig N Pancake Seaside
Trendwest (WORLDMARK) Seaside
Inn at Seaside Seaside
Holiday Inn Express Seaside
Bagels By the Sea Seaside
Comfort Inn Seaside
Sand and Sea Condos Seaside
Riley's Restaurant Seaside
Stop and Go Shell Seaside
Del's Chevron Station Seaside
Truckee's Seaside
Hamilton's Market Seaside
Motel 6 Seaside
Windemere Realty Trust Cannon Beach
Duane Johnson Cannon Beach
ReMax Coastal Advantage Cannon Beach
Cascade Sotheby's Cannon Beach
Seabreeze Cannon Beach
Mo's Cannon Beach
Surf Crest Market Cannon Beach
Ocean Lodge Cannon Beach
Hallmark Cannon Beach
Family Market Cannon Beach
Cannon Beach Hotel Cannon Beach
Mariner's Market Cannon Beach
Bill's Tavern Cannon Beach
Macgregors Cannon Beach
Ecola Seafood Cannon Beach
Chamber of Commerce Cannon Beach
Public Coast Brewing Cannon Beach

Or send us a request to mail a copy to you.

Astorian, Chinook Observer and Seaside Signal subscribers receive a print edition mailed at no charge. Non-subscribers can request a copy mailed for $5,  Or you can view the digital edition of the magazine HERE.

Email us your request for a magazine with your name, mailing address and hone number (for confirmation) to:  info@dailyastorian.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.