Plant-based eating in the Columbia-Pacific

The food scene along the Long Beach Peninsula and North Coast is noted for its freshly caught seafood and locally crafted beer. However, plant-based eating has made a splash across the U.S. in recent years as foodies have transitioned away from meats, either eating less or giving it up altogether –– and for vegetarians, vegans and the like, the coast has been a veggie-friendly locale for years.
Dozens of restaurants up and down the Columbia-Pacific specialize in delicious vegan and vegetarian dishes. Next time you’re in the mood for a meatless Monday, be sure to visit one of these spots.
El Compadre Restaurant
Warrenton and Long Beach
El Compadre offers a small but fantastic set of vegetarian dishes as well as other choices which can be altered upon request.
The restaurant’s vegetarian options include nachos, enchiladas, quesadillas and veggie burritos. While the restaurant offers several options for nachos, the super nachos are a town favorite, featuring beans, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole. The veggie burrito is another great choice, especially if you’re in the mood to eat lots of deliciously seasoned greens. Each dish comes as a large portion, so bring your appetite or plan to take home some leftovers.
To complete your meal, consider adding one of the restaurant’s signature mixed drinks or desserts. The sopapillas are a special treat, a set of chopped, deep-fried flour tortillas topped with syrup, cinnamon and sugar.
Fort George Brewery
Astoria
Though Fort George is best known for its brews, its plant-based menu options are worth the hype too, featuring vegetarian and vegan-friendly starters, salads, entrees and desserts.
The brewery’s pizza menu features some delicious vegetarian options. The menu’s traditional options, including cheese and margherita, are classic and reliable staples.
For those in search of a more unique option, consider trying either the Forest or the Popeye pizza. The Forest features mushrooms, arugula, white sauce and a selection of cheeses. The Popeye features spinach, roasted garlic, marinated tomatoes, red onion, red sauce and an assortment of cheeses.
If you aren’t in the mood for pizza, consider trying the Fort’s veggie burger, featuring locally-sourced greens and the brewery’s popular “Fort Sauce,” a tasty condiment that’s similar to fry sauce.
The Fort’s sides, salads and desserts are also delicious. Try the cheesy bread as an appetizer and take home a slice of carrot cake.
Sahara Pizza
Astoria
If you’re in the mood for a decadent vegetarian pizza, Sahara Pizza may be just the place for you. This Astoria pizzeria offers a great variety of vegetarian options including their signature pizzas as well as pasta, salads and breads.
Vegetarian-friendly pizza options include the Pumba, Margherita, Herbivore, Jungle Veggie, Four Cheese Decadence and Northwest Territory. The Pumba, dubbed “Mom’s favorite,” features fresh garlic, feta cheese, marinated artichoke hearts, olives, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and basil pesto. The Northwest Territory is another delicious basil pesto choice and features garlic, walnuts, green apple, mozzarella, cinnamon, onions and mushrooms. The Jungle Veggie is another favorite, featuring alfredo sauce, mozzarella and vegetables.
Sahara’s pasta choices include fettuccine alfredo, angel hair marinara and four cheese creamy angel hair pasta. Each is vegetarian-friendly, delicious and will leave you wanting more.
Finish off your order with one of Sahara’s salads or a serving of garlic bread (or both!).
Tokyo Teriyaki
Astoria and Seaside
Tokyo Teriyaki is one of the coast’s best spots for vegan sushi and teriyaki dishes.
If you’re in the mood for sushi, you’re in luck. There are several vegan options available, all with a different mix of delicious tastes and textures. The fried avocado roll is the restaurant’s signature vegetarian crunchy-style roll. Hosomaki rolls, thin rolls filled with rice and wrapped in seaweed, include cucumber, natto and shinko varieties.
The restaurant’s uramaki rolls are another specialty dish, including the avocado and the asparagus tempura rolls. These are decadent options, also featuring rice filling and seaweed wraps. The restaurant’s futomaki rolls are similar, featuring thicker seaweed-wrapped rolls including the veggie tempura and futo veggie styles.
If you’re not looking for sushi, there are still plenty of other options to choose from. Try a teriyaki bowl featuring tofu or spicy tofu; noodle soup; veggie or tofu yakisoba and fried rice. Round out your meal by ordering an edamame appetizer.
Thai Me Up
Seaside
Luckily for locals, there are an abundance of fantastic Thai restaurants on the Long Beach Peninsula and North Coast. Thai Me Up is an excellent choice.
The restaurant’s vegetarian appetizers include crispy spring rolls, tofu salad rolls and fried tofu. Main dish options include noodle dishes, curry, soup and salad.
If you’re looking for noodles, consider adding veggies or tofu to the pad thai, pad see ew, pad kee mow, pad woon sen or Thai sukiyaki. If you’d rather have a sauteed dish, there are several tasty options to choose from, including the Thai garlic pepper and the spicy basil dishes. Choose from a variety of curry options, including popular options such as yellow, red, green and pineapple curries.
The restaurant’s mango and papaya salads, as well as the tofu tom yum and tom kha soups, are also delicious vegetarian dishes.
Surfer Sands
Long Beach
Surfer Sands, one of Long Beach’s most popular lunch spots, can be found downtown, just off Pacific Avenue. This quaint sandwich shop has seen many reinventions, but remains a classic stop.
Since taking over in 2017, owner Jon Steel has made it his mission to sell delicious sandwiches and smoothies, including many plant-based options. Though the shop is known locally for its authentic Philly cheesesteak, the Veggie Surfers sandwiches are some of the best you can find on the coast.
All of Steel’s sandwiches are made with homemade bread and fresh ingredients. The portions are massive, so consider splitting a sandwich or keeping half for dinner.
Other vegetarian options include the North Shore, Goofy Foot and Malibu –– all delicious sandwiches. To perfect your meal, be sure to grab one of Surfer Sands’ smoothies, then head over to one of the local beaches and enjoy.
More options
Other great spots for vegetarians and vegan dining along the coast include Green Door Cafe, Būsu, Crepe Neptune, Curry & Coco, El Catrin Mexican Cuisine, Galetti’s Spaghetti, Good Bowl, Good to Go, Himani Indian Cuisine, La Cabaña de Raya, Mai Tong Thai Food, Nekst Event, Nisa’s Thai Kitchen, Public Coast Brewing Co., Roll and Bowl and the Shelburne Pub.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.