Whether meeting friends, going out for a dinner date or topping off a long day at the beach, The Salmonberry is a relaxing spot to settle in, with a homey and casual approach to dining.
Located along the Nehalem River just off of U.S. Highway 101, this restaurant makes the most of its riverside spot with a garden patio, scenic waterfront deck and comfortable seating space. Choose a table in the summer sun or cozy up indoors as the rain falls outside.
Customers order at the counter, choosing from a selection of wood-fired pizza and handmade pasta, crafted with local ingredients. With a full bar, the restaurant also offers a variety of cocktails. Local wine is poured and coastal brews are on tap.
One favorite option is the margherita pizza, paired with a beer from Fort George Brewery. The pizza features fresh basil and tomato sauce topped with big chunks of mozzarella cheese.
Its simple desserts are equally impressive. The Salmonberry sources its food from North Coast farms and local producers – its menu changes daily to adapt to the most available and in-season ingredients.
Seafood arrives by day from local fishermen using sustainable harvest techniques, including from Blue Siren Shellfish and Tre-Fin.
Other partners include Moon River Farm, providing vegetables grown nearby in Nehalem, Low Tide Farms, a pig farm in Clatskanie, Jacobsen Salt Co., a craft salt producer on Netarts Bay, and Wolfmoon, a Nehalem-based bakery and coffee roaster.
