In a cedar shingle cottage situated near Cannon Beach’s Tolovana Park neighborhood, a weekly selection of scratch-made breads emerge on rotation. On Fridays, in mid-morning, brioche joins a daily ciabatta and a shelf of baguettes, placed next to the bakery’s signature tide truffles.
Steaming cappuccinos and oat milk lattes, made with beans from Portland-based Heart Coffee Roasters, warm visitors from the sandy shore just blocks away.
This is Sea Level Bakery + Coffee, stewarded by owners Jason and Liz Menke. Moving north from Lincoln City nine years ago, the couple embraced local sourcing and baking in-house, lending signature breads to a full roster of sandwiches.
Also on the counter menu are soups, charcuterie plates and acai bowls, ever-changing with a generous topping of in-season fruits and berries, plus an optional addition of peanut butter. Many gluten-free options are also included in the mix.
Enjoy benches, tables and blooming rhododendrons while seated at the bakery’s covered outdoor patio, explore the nearby Tolovana Beach State Recreation Site or take an espresso north to Haystack Rock.
A handful of Sea Level items are also available to order via the bakery’s online pantry. Stock is updated daily, with offerings of tea, souvenirs and house-made granola — a piece of Cannon Beach to take home.
