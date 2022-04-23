Think of Ruby’s Roadside Grill in Seaside and you are immediately transported to a piece of Americana.
The former gas station saw a transformation to the 1950s-style diner when Candace and David Remer put their signature touch on the menu and design. Nestled off U.S. Highway 101 near Avenue U, it offers what they describe as “the best burgers on the planet — and then some.”
That may not be so far from the truth. The quality menu features both the predictable (Ruby’s chili, wings and burger baskets) and then the not-so-predictable, like the Sleepy Monk burger and Chicago dog, as true to any Chicago-style hot dog on the Oregon Coast, with mustard, dill relish, tomato, pepperoncini, pickle spear, onions and celery salt. “We don’t do fast food, per se, but we do great food fast, quickly,” David Remer said.
On Fridays they offer prime rib, inspired by the former Bigfoot’s restaurant next door — but beware, they often sell out, so call ahead.
He said he fought the urge for just another fast food burger place, modeling his restaurant on California-style burger barns, with an anti-corporate, anti-assembly line vibe.
Dogs are their brand, and the top dog for the Remers is “Ruby” herself, the restaurant’s namesake. A black Labrador retriever, Ruby is now 10 and remains the face of the restaurant. She also travels everywhere with the couple. “I love dogs,” David Remer said. “We’re actually a little over the top with dogs.”
While dogs aren’t allowed inside the restaurant, there is a canine cabana where pets and their owners can dine outside around a heated charcoal fire. You can even get your dog a 2-ounce beef patty, 5-ounce chicken breast or an all-beef hot dog for $2 each.
Ruby’s also offers a highly-curated selection of local craft beers, including Ruby’s Good Girl Ale. Named after you know who.
