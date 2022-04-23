If you weren’t looking for it, you could easily miss River Mile 38 Brewing Co. The brewery, located near Elochoman Slough Marina, is just a minute or so away from downtown Cathlamet, Washington. Though the town is full of unique historical spots, stores and restaurants, the brewery is worth a daytrip on its own.
River Mile 38 is a great spot to celebrate community and craft beer. The brewery is the perfect spot to enjoy an afternoon or evening year-round for any craft beer enthusiast. It features about a dozen beers, many of which are IPAs and ales that are brewed on-site. Locally-sourced snacks like chevre from Skamokawa Farmstead Creamery and traditional treats like Chex Mix are also available to purchase.
Though River Mile 38 doesn’t have a full food menu of its own, customers are welcome to bring in food to enjoy. The Pizza Mill, a popular local takeout spot, is just a block north of the brewery.
Once you’ve picked your drink, you can stay inside or head out to a large patio that features a great view of the marina. You can also take your drink to-go if you prefer.
If you choose to stay, you can play a game or a puzzle while you enjoy your drink. River Mile 38 also regularly hosts local musicians, artisan markets, fundraisers, trivia nights, yoga sessions and other events.
