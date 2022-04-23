Peter Pan Market & Deli has been a staple of the Astoria hilltop neighborhood since the late 1930s. Under new ownership from the early days of the pandemic, a group of neighbors took over the space in late summer 2020.
The bustling spot retained a few popular items on the menu, including carrot cake, potato salad and a couple of sandwiches. But the rest is new. Peter Pan is one of the few places in Astoria offering paninis; the beverage menu boasts a range of local craft brews, wine and non-alcoholic options; and a specialty shelf carries a slew of locally-made goods.
The neighborhood market and deli is continuing the long history of being a community hub. Peter Pan is a popular coffee, lunch and happy hour spot, with customers able to enjoy their food and drinks with both indoor and outdoor seating. Kids pop in after school for candy or chips and neighbors stop by for last-minute convenience staples like milk or eggs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.