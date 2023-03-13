Relax, recharge and drink tea at this Nehalem farm, hosted by Ginger and Brigham Edwards.
North Fork 53 Communitea Wellness organizes weekly farm-to-teacup tours and tasting experiences, where guests learn about the tea-making process and sample different brews. The farm’s tasting room is open on Thursdays and Saturdays.
These tea-makers grow their own herbs to blend with organic, fair trade teas. Their tea plants may be over 5 years old, but still need time to settle in. "It's a very low-maintenance crop. Once it's established, tea can live for 1,000 years," Ginger said. "So once it gets established and gets a taproot in, and likes where it is, it'll just do its thing and you just have to keep pruning it and plucking it."
Like wine, varieties of tea taste different depending on where they’re grown. Ginger looks forward to experimenting with her coastal tea leaves when the farm’s plants are ready to harvest in another few years.
Beyond sampling teas, visitors can also book wellness experiences at the farm, including sauna use and massages. North Fork 53 products can also be found at a handful of shops and markets along the North Coast, including at the Manzanita Farmers Market.
Wild Grocery & Cafe in Manzanita and Dough Dough Bakery in Seaside are among the local businesses selling beverages made with their tea. Gathered Bakeshop & Market in Astoria uses their flavorings for cakes and frostings.
"It's really fun to share it with people," Ginger said. "We want to encourage people to take more time off, and to rest more. Just be with their friends, or be with themselves, be with nature.”
