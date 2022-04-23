Enjoyed across Taiwan, Malaysia, Singapore and other parts of Southeast Asia for decades, bubble tea has made a splash across the West Coast in recent years. Made with a base of tea, ice and tapioca clusters, bubble tea — also called boba — can be served with or without milk and makes a memorable treat for a day at the beach.
Owners Diana and Robert Vasquez, originally from California, opened Beach Bubble in Long Beach, Washington, late last year. The couple has fond memories of picking up bubble tea with their children on trips to Portland before trying out recipes of their own. After relocating to the Long Beach Peninsula, the family decided to share their homemade teas with the community, opening a shop just blocks from the city’s boardwalk.
Beach Bubble offers locally infused tea varieties like blackberry and lavender along with family favorites like chai. Try the shop’s signature floral mix made from petals and rose hips, or the hand-whisked matcha. Then choose from a selection of toppings like aloe and sea foam to add a coastal touch.
If you’re looking for lunch, then consider adding in a taiyaki. This Japanese street pastry is a fish-shaped cake traditionally filled with sweet red bean, though the shop also offers both ham and cheese and apple pie versions. Visitors can also enjoy the spam musubi, a Hawaiian dish featuring rice and seaweed wrapping. Whether these are some of your favorite treats or you’ve yet to try them, this is a stop you won’t want to miss.
