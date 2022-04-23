Farming in the Columbia-Pacific

The Columbia-Pacific has seen an array of new small farms sprout up over the past decade.
From produce to flowers to meat and poultry, people can purchase many of their groceries directly from farmers at farmers markets, grocers like the Astoria Co+op, Gathered Bakeshop & Market in Astoria and through subscription services. Customers can often find locally grown food on menus at restaurants up and down the coast, from Astoria to Wheeler and on the Long Beach Peninsula.
Jessika Tantisook, the executive director of the North Coast Food Web, said that while the farming community has become more coordinated and supported over the years, there is still more work to be done. “We want the North Coast to be a great place to be a small food producer,” she said.
The food web offers programs to support small farms with their business models and getting products to market. The nonprofit’s weekly online farmers market brings together produce, eggs, meat and other goods from dozens of vendors within a 100 mile radius of Astoria.
The food web saw demand for local food increase dramatically during the coronavirus pandemic. The Astoria Food Hub, a recent addition to the growing community, planned retail space along Marine Drive for locally-grown and made products, along with educational initiatives and commercial kitchens for producers. There are also plans to provide cold and dry storage and a distribution hub for Community Supported Agriculture subscriptions.
‘There’s so many more resources’
Teresa Retzlaff, who owns 46 North Farm in Olney with her husband, Packy Coleman, helped found the food web a decade ago. She said her goal has been to help build the type of community and support network she wishes she had when she started farming in 2004.
“I’m finally starting to feel like there’s a community of farmers out here,” Retzlaff said. “I think about that person who I was back in 2004 who started farming, and I felt really kind of isolated and lonely because there just wasn’t anyone else out here to talk to about it and to learn from.
“Now there’s just so many people, and there’s so many more resources now for small farmers that are trying to get started out here,” she said. “All of those things start to add up to just a much more vibrant and diverse and exciting farming community out here.”
Retzlaff said as the farming community has grown, so too has the customer base. She noticed more people care about where their food comes from and want to support local farmers.
At 46 North Farm, Retzlaff focuses on cut flowers and specializes in other crops such as garlic, fresh herbs, winter squash, dry beans and leafy greens. The farm also makes jams and pickles. She supplies the Astoria Co+op with cut flowers, plant starts, fresh cut herbs and produce. She also sells flowers at Gathered Bakeshop & Market.
The farm has a weekly Community Supported Agriculture program where people can sign up to receive a weekly flower bouquet. Customers can also buy flowers directly from the farm for events like weddings or funerals.
A variety of distribution options
Brenda Vassau and her partner, Kathleen Russell, started raising pigs at Low Tide Farms in Clatskanie in March 2020.
They plan to raise 90 pigs this year, a number they expect to sustain.
They sell their pasture raised pork through online markets through the North Coast Food Web, Food Roots in Tillamook and Second Mile Marketplace and Food Hub in Vancouver, Washington.
Vassau said having the online markets have been crucial to helping get their product out into the community. “It’s amazing for the area to have North Coast Food Web,” Vassau said. “They’ve done an amazing job and it does certainly lift us up.”
The markets led them to selling pork to The Salmonberry restaurant in Wheeler and to a chef for the U.S. Coast Guard.
“We’re very interested in the local, regional food supply chain here … and teaming up with other farmers in the area to have everybody be lifted up and get all of our products out to consumers so that we aren’t worried about supply chains and things like that,” Vassau said. “We really want our product to get up and down the North Coast and be in this region.”
Agritourism activities
Scott Thompson and his wife, Bonnie, own Blackberry Bog Farm in Svensen where they grow a variety of crops, raise cattle and offer a range of agritourism activities.
Their on-site farm stand opened to the public in March, where they sell a variety of nursery plants, including hanging baskets, bedding plants, vegetable starts, herbs, fruit trees and shrubs.
As they move into the rest of the year, they sell a variety of vegetables, fruits, berries and cut flowers. Customers can also purchase the produce through a Community Supported Agriculture subscription, which typically amount to a weekly milk crate of produce. The farm’s cut flower subscription provides a weekly bouquet of flowers between July and August.
There is also a bakery on the farm with freshly made scones, cookies, pound cakes, breads, cobblers and pies made from fruits and vegetables grown at the farm.
Producing jams, jellies and pickles have also become a bigger slice of what the farm produces.
Thompson has two booths at the Seaside Farmers Market, one for the crops and produce and one for the bakery items.
As for the agritourism activities, the farm invites people to make their own flower baskets during the first week of April. On Mother’s Day they deliver flower baskets, and in October families can come to the farm to enjoy the pumpkin path and patch. Other activities include making a garden starter pack and wreaths and farm to table dinners on the property.
Thompson has enjoyed adding different activities over the years but is not planning to expand on the agritourism front. “I don’t want this to become a commercial attraction,” he said. “I want it to stay a farm.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.