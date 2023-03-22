Embark on an espresso journey

It’s morning on the North Coast, and in dozens of coffee shops across the region, espresso machines have started hissing. Here, conversation and cappuccinos start the day within easy reach of the sandy shore.
The coast’s temperate climate, and its calming landscape of windswept dune grass and color-washed cloudy skies, are warm invitations to gather with friends over a favorite cup of coffee.
Along the coast, find a delightful mix of in-house roasting, specialty blends, local takes and cozy seating. Be sure and check out shops online ahead of time for updated hours of operation — many are on “beach time.”
Manzanita News & Espresso, Manzanita
A landmark coffee shop, this has long been Manzanita’s go-to spot for pick-me-up lattes and periodicals. Its outdoor, dog-friendly seating area is so woodsy, garden-like and refreshing that it’s easy to forget that the shop is centrally located in town.
A soothing fountain bubbles and cascades under a canopy of trees that blend with the weathered cedar-shingle building. There are racks of magazines and newspapers, a selection of snack items and gifts for sale and, of course, a wide selection of coffee items, breakfast selections and baked goods.
And it's just a few enjoyable blocks’ walk to the beach. Coffee supply comes from Portland Roasting in Portland.
Insomnia Coffee Co., Cannon Beach
With views of Haystack Rock and Ecola State Park just steps away, this coffeehouse is truly one of a kind. Less than a block from the beach, Insomnia serves up signature coffee drinks — like its spiced Aztec mocha, topped with a serving of chocolate whipped cream — and house-baked pastries from a counter built from repurposed materials.
Tall windows throughout the corner shop allow sunlight to warm a spattering of cozy seating nooks and pillowed wall benches. There’s plenty of room for getting together in groups of two or 10, and folks often stay awhile to play games or study.
Located on the north side of Cannon Beach near lodging, shops and art galleries, Insomnia makes a great first stop before a stroll through town or along the beach. A small front deck offers additional seating, a bike rack and a pet station. Insomnia Coffee Co. has their own roaster, Dapper & Wise, based in Hillsboro.
Burly and the Bean, Seaside
At one of the North Coast’s newest coffee destinations, visitors can take home more than just a commemorative mug. Burly and the Bean, located on U.S. Highway 101 in Seaside, stands distinct as one of the few coastal coffee shops that offers an espresso roasting experience.
Here, enjoy a house-roasted brew (all coffee is roasted in-house) or learn to roast beans and take home your own blend to share with friends.
Burly and the Bean is also one of the only spots in the region that offers a choice of alternative brewing methods, like pour-overs, French press or AeroPress, in addition to espresso.
The roomy coffeehouse has a throwback feel and has recently expanded to better accommodate evening entertainment. Though they close at 2 p.m. daily, on some evenings they reopen for music jams, concerts and other performances.
Coffee Girl, Astoria
Nestled among the quaint sundry shops of the historic Hanthorn Cannery building on Astoria’s Pier 39, this is a coffeehouse that sits on the Columbia River itself, with a rustic, comforting ambiance to add.
Grab a lox and bagel, house-made pastry or breakfast bread pudding and granola, then take a seat. A variety of plants adorn the cafe’s interior, and part of its charm is indoor and outdoor dockside seating, with inspiring views, ship traffic and the occasional playful sea lion.
Rain or shine, Coffee Girl’s historic allure and maritime atmosphere is an escape. Their roast comes from Seattle-based Caffé D’arte.
Olde Towne Trading Post, Ilwaco
“Quirky” is a good word to describe this peninsula cafe and coffeehouse, serving up unique lattes inspired from literature and film in name and flavor. In addition to its espresso menu, the cafe also offers a short list of breakfast and lunch items, including skillets, sandwiches, salads and soups.
The cafe’s perimeter also showcases an eclectic mix of antiques, including many nautical items and used books for sale.
Dining room tables as well as a softer living room seating area make this a great place to meet up in groups large or small. The cafe’s roast is supplied locally by Columbia River Coffee Roaster, of Astoria.
BOLD Coffee, Art and Framing, Long Beach
This coffee shop doubles as an art gallery, showcasing the work of local painters, sculptors, woodworkers and more, located on the north end of Long Beach.
So ask for one of the shop’s signature espresso drinks — they also serve a wide array of teas and locally-made scones, including gluten-free options — and get to know some of the region’s artwork.
Take a seat in the shop’s backyard garden, including a covered patio with string lights, heaters and murals, or head a few blocks west to find a sandy beach. BOLD Coffee, Art and Framing is also supplied by Astoria’s Columbia River Coffee Roaster.
Colleen’s Coffee House, Ocean Park
Perhaps oddly, this Ocean Park coffee shop also sells yarn. You read that right, yarn — as in knitting supplies — but, since the place is a hangout for the area’s old-timers, many yarns are told within its walls as well.
Steps from a beach approach on the northern end of the Long Beach Peninsula, Colleen’s Coffee House features undersea decor and house-made baked goods, biscuits and gravy, fresh breakfast sandwiches, quiche and oatmeal as well as a couple lunch sandwich offerings.
They have several signature espresso drinks, flavored ice teas and lemonades as well as locally-made ice creams — affogato, anyone? There is seating both indoors and out, just steps from the beach approach. Dillanos Coffee Roasters, of Sumner, Washington, supplies their beans.
Elixir Coffee, South Bend
This flagship coffeehouse in South Bend rests on the shore of Willapa Bay, literally hanging over the water. With indoor and outdoor seating, it’s a comforting and tranquil place to sit back and relax while gazing over the water’s edge. The shop features sandwiches, avocado toast and a variety of rotating seasonal specialty drinks.
The shop also has a drive-up stand nearby, worth noting for its exclusive fresh peach smoothies. Take a cup on the road or stroll through this delightful old town. Elixir’s beans are supplied by Dancing Goat out of Olympia, Washington.
Also noteworthy: Ebb Tide Coffeehouse (Columbia River Coffee Roaster) of Ilwaco for its laid-back, small-town feel, Cambium Gallery (Columbia River Coffee Roaster) of Astoria for its specialty coffee creations and art exhibits, Astoria Coffeehouse & Bistro (Cafe Vita, Seattle) for its vast collection of Earth globes, Rusty Cup (Columbia River Coffee Roaster) of Astoria for its down-home atmosphere and customer service, Sleepy Monk Coffee Roasters of Cannon Beach for its bungalow setting and pet-friendly front lawn.
