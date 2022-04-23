Classic taste

Astoria has seen a number of new wine and cocktail bars open over the past few years. With staples like WineKraft and Shallon Winery and choices too at Bridge and Tunnel Bottleshop & Taproom and Bridgewater Bistro, these new bars offer up their own distinct atmospheres and add to the richness of options in town.
The Knot Bar
1 9th St., Astoria | www.bowlinehotel.com
What was once a seafood processing plant at the mouth of the Columbia River is now one of Astoria's newest and swankiest lounges to grab a cocktail, glass of wine, beer or small plate.
Tucked into the entry of the newly-opened Bowline Hotel on 9th Street is The Knot Bar, providing locally-sourced drinks and foods with an upscale vibe. The eatery serves breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert.
It's hard not to be whisked into another world while gazing through the venue's expansive windows to views of the cargo ships and freighters making their way down the Columbia River. The mashup of exposed wooden beams from the original cannery and elegant leather furniture gives the venue a nautical feel.
Even the bar itself is a nod to the history of the area. The wood was salvaged from a cranberry bog and is about 300 years old.
During the drier months, guests can dine outside for a patio experience that highlights the beauty of Astoria. The tables and chairs are prime spots to watch sea lions and other coastal wildlife in action. Fire pits are available to keep guests cozy when the temperature drops.
The bright and airy venue has a food and cocktail list that evolves seasonally to showcase the flavors of the Pacific Northwest.
The bar also caters to patrons who wish to enjoy a nonalcoholic beverage, serving specialty concoctions that deliver a luxurious experience. Kombucha is available, and the flavors rotate with the seasons.
— Nikki Davidson
The Vineside
100 39th St., Astoria | www.thevineside.com
Looking to commemorate this century’s roaring '20s in a historic Astoria location? Look no further than The Vineside, complete with Art Deco-reminiscent trimmings in the rustic setting of the old cannery on Pier 39.
Owned by Delaree Reilly and her daughter, Autumn Haile, both schooled in the vineyards of California, the wine bar dedicates the majority of its menu to local wines from the Pacific Northwest.
For a crisp blend, Haile recommends SoDo Cellars’ Love Birds’ Rosé, sourced from Washington’s Columbia Valley. For red drinkers, she recommends another from the region, the Basel Cellars Claret. White wine fans will enjoy Day Wines’ Twinkle, Twinkle, a citrusy blend from the woman-owned winery based in Dundee.
Snackers, fear not. The Vineside also serves charcuterie boards, bread and more. For those that prefer hops over grapes, there are an array of beers as well as cider and non-alcoholic options.
The bar also hosts events, including a live music night on Thursdays, monthly mystery wine nights, and some seasonal celebrations.
— Lydia Ely
Brut Wine Bar
240 10th St., Astoria | www.brutwineastoria.com
About a block away from the Astoria Riverwalk, Brut Wine Bar offers an intimate space and large selection of wine to choose from.
Owner Lisa Parks opened the bar and retail shop in 2019, bringing a selection of wines from around the world and Pacific Northwest.
Parks said her love for wine started after a trip to Paris more than two decades ago. When she returned to her former home in Colorado she found a down-to-earth wine shop owner who helped her learn more about the craft.
Parks brings that same nonjudgmental and friendly atmosphere to Brut.
With seating inside and out, people can choose one of the featured wines by the glass or purchase a bottle. Parks also offers a selection of beer and cider, and small plates of food.
The indoor space has a dark, 1920s feel, with a brick wall and custom walnut bar. The outdoor seating in front of the shop is a popular, casual spot on sunny days to share a bottle with friends.
After having a glass of wine or two, enjoy a walk on the Astoria Riverwalk or choose from any number of nearby restaurants.
— Nicole Bales
