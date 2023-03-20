The cyclist's route: Scenic rides along the coast’s mountains, forests and shorelines

“You get a little bit of everything here… great beautiful woods, great dirt,” Andrew Thornton, owner of A’s Bike Shop in Seaside, said. With a bit of preparation and the right gear, all-weather biking on the North Coast is a rush, possible in any season — but especially popular in the spring and summer.
Whether zooming for miles along the Oregon Coast Bike Route, meandering through a forest trail, cruising on a beach or flying down a mountain trail, the coast has a place for all sorts of cyclists.
Paved multi-use trails are perfect for relaxing rides. For beginners and families, most trails are out-and-back or short enough to customize in length and intensity.
Discovery Trail
This 8.5-mile route along the southern stretch of the Long Beach Peninsula snakes through dunes and meadows, winding between ocean beaches and shore pine forests. For an added adventure, start the route in Ilwaco, where a fun uphill ride into Cape Disappointment State Park awaits.
Next, head toward the Beard’s Hollow Trailhead, where the path starts to meander through tall grasses as it makes its way north toward Seaview and Long Beach.
This trail is easy for all levels of bikers, though length and terrain can vary the journey.
Discovery Trail’s full out-and-back length is 17 miles. Between Ilwaco and Cape Disappointment State Park, bikers will encounter small but steep hills and a narrow trail. For an easier route, take the stretch that parallels the Pacific Ocean.
Astoria Riverwalk
Feel the crisp breeze of the Columbia River on this popular, multi-use trail. Enjoyed by commuters and recreational cyclists alike, it spans just over 6 miles along Astoria’s riverfront.
The trail connects popular destinations, reaching from the Port of Astoria past wildlife perches, museums, restaurants and a bustling downtown. Fly by landmark piers with the sound of playful sea lions in the background.
Bikers should take particular care while passing pedestrians on this busy path. Most of the route is paved, but it also crosses railroad tracks and wooden trestles that can catch wheels at the wrong angle. Take it easy and walk bikes as needed, though the trail is flat and easy for all levels of cyclists.
Fort Stevens State Park and Skipanon River
Bicycles, sand and salt water don’t seem like they’d pair well, but at stretches of accessible beach within Fort Stevens State Park, fat tire biking is fast becoming a new way to experience the coast.
For a memorable oceanfront adventure, check the tides before heading out, then take in the park’s diverse coastal scenery, from marshlands to shore pine forests and ocean beaches, while riding on open stretches of sand.
Traditional bikers can also take advantage of 7 miles of interconnected trails, leading from the Columbia River to the Pacific Ocean. Fort Stevens’ trails are flat and accessible for all levels of bikers. Camping is also available at the park for overnight stays.
Nestled between Astoria and Fort Stevens, the town of Warrenton has also been expanding multi-use trails that connect local thoroughfares, bordering the Columbia River and the smaller Skipanon River. It’s a 4.7-mile total route to complete the loop and spur trail.
With its many wetlands, the area is great for birdwatching during a zip along the river. Take the Riverfront Trail for an expansive view of the Astoria Bridge. This trail system is flat and accessible for cyclists of all experience levels.
Klootchy Creek County Park
For an immersive experience of the Coast Range Mountain forests, gravel riding and mountain biking can’t be beat. Ed Jones, owner of Bike Envy in Warrenton, recommends the trail system at Klootchy Creek County Park for mountain biking, as does Thornton of A’s Bike Shop in Seaside.
The volunteer-run Northwest Trail Alliance has worked to build trails on these lands near Seaside, resulting in 11 miles of mountain biking trails, accessible with a free permit. The alliance also offers group rides and monthly socials to meet fellow biking enthusiasts.
Oregon Coast Bike Route
For cyclists looking to travel longer distances, road biking on the coast might be just the option of choice. U.S. Highway 101, with its panoramic views, is home to the Oregon Coast Bike Route — more than 350 miles, spanning the state’s entire coastline.
The scenery on the North Coast portion of this trail is stunning. However, this route is reserved for the experienced and well-equipped cyclist. Highway traffic and limited shoulder space can make for a challenging ride, while significant elevation gains and long stretches between coastal towns require preparation. Bikers are also advised to remain visible, using colors and lights when possible.
Do also consider alternate side roads and old highway alternatives. Not only are these routes safer, but they can also be just as scenic. Many routes are accessible south of Astoria through state Highway 202, which winds toward Saddle Mountain.
For a 15-mile lollipop route from Astoria, take state Highway 202 south to Walluski Loop Road, which ends back on the highway where cyclists can turn back north.
To extend the Walluski Loop route up to about 25 miles, head further south through Olney and turn right on Youngs River Road. Take a break and maybe even a dip at Youngs River Falls.
Another route from Jeffers Garden, just south of Astoria, allows bikers to take Lewis and Clark Road to Seaside. This scenic detour, a great alternative to U.S. Highway 101, has just one significant hill — about 400 feet of elevation — as a challenge. This trip is about 20 miles each way.
Banks-Vernonia State Trail
For a change of pace and a longer ride, the Banks-Vernonia State Trail, located southeast of the Coast Range Mountains, stretches across 21 miles, connecting the towns of Banks and Vernonia.
This trail follows the route of a repurposed railroad bed, crossing a total of 13 bridges. At the Buxton Trestle, reaching 80 feet above Mendenhall Creek, cyclists in the fall are treated to a bright display of foliage near the Buxton Trailhead.
Much of the trail is forested and also offers access for horseback riders. It features mostly flat terrain with just a few short hill sections, though elevation at some points reaches over 1,000 feet. Trailheads dotted throughout the full route also offer opportunities to break up the miles into shorter rides, or to find a place to stop for picnics, repairs and even viewing interpretive displays.
