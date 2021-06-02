Sights and Sounds of Our Coast

Visitors and locals alike often swoon over how beautiful the landscape along the North Coast is. And rightly so — its beauty is remarkable. But we rarely talk about what it sounds like. You know the sounds: the bark of the sea lions, Fort George Brewery’s 5 o’clock whistle, the gentle rush of waves hitting the shore.
To fully immerse yourself in the spirit of our coast, listen to the sounds as you view the photo essay. Close your eyes and open your ears. Then look at the photos. You’ll be ready to adventure.
