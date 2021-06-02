You are the owner of this article.
spotlight

Sights and Sounds of Our Coast

Visitors and locals alike often swoon over how beautiful the landscape along the North Coast is. And rightly so — its beauty is remarkable. But we rarely talk about what it sounds like. You know the sounds: the bark of the sea lions, Fort George Brewery’s 5 o’clock whistle, the gentle rush of waves hitting the shore.

To fully immerse yourself in the spirit of our coast, listen to the sounds as you view the photo essay. Close your eyes and open your ears. Then look at the photos. You’ll be ready to adventure.

Sea lion
A sea lion barks from beneath the Astoria Riverwalk.
5 o'clock whistle
The five o’clock whistle blasts steam above Astoria from the roof of Fort George Brewery.
Waves
Waves break off the shore of Indian Beach at Ecola State Park.
Foghorns
Horns from ships can be heard across Astoria when the fog rolls in.
Owl

An owl gazes from its perch on a tree branch.
Helicopter
A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter approaches the Ironwood while running drills on the Columbia River.
Slough
The tall grass ripples as water trickles through the slough at Lewis and Clark National Historical Park.
Timber
A truck moves logs at the Hampton Lumber mill in Warrenton.
Waterfall
Water rushes over Youngs River Falls.

Hailey Hoffman is a visual journalist for The Astorian. Contact her at 971-704-1725 or hhoffman@dailyastorian.com

