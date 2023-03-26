Open the door to this Uniontown plant shop to be greeted by a sea of green. Philodendrons, ficus plants, monstera leaves and cacti await, as does a place to learn about and practice the art of houseplant care.
Co-owners Andrew and Marina Frink, who opened the shop in 2021, have strived to make the dense, green space a destination for both plant staples and rare varieties.
The shop now houses more than 100 varieties of houseplants, the majority of which are grown in Oregon. And its location on West Marine Drive, near the Astoria Bridge, isn’t new to the sort of humidity many houseplants need. The building was once home to the historic Union Steam Baths, a public sauna that first opened its doors in 1928.
For those who are unsure of where to start with indoor plants, Variegata's owners are helpful and enthusiastic teachers, whether behind the desk, leading a terrarium building workshop or vending at a local farmers market.
In the shop, find a plant swap wall, where visitors can take and leave cuttings for the community free of charge. Whenever the wall runs low, the shop sends out a notice on social media — and plant-loving Astorians are quick to deliver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.