One of Seaside’s most memorable beaches isn’t just covered in sand, it’s a public, outdoor gallery of art. When visitors set out to this hideaway, they’ll find all shapes and sizes of colorful painted rocks — from the sweet and simple to the elaborate — left by local artists and visitors passing through.
Just south of the Seaside Promenade, Painted Rock Beach showcases a seemingly endless array of designs and personal messages. Some rocks commemorate family trips, while others pay tribute to loved ones. Plenty of rocks celebrate local views and creatures, such as cheerfully crafted ladybugs and sunsets.
In the 1980s and 1990s, Painted Rock Beach got its start when a local family began placing decorated rocks onto the shore. Through the years, others have followed suit, regularly visiting the sandy stretch to leave behind creations of their own.
The activity is simple enough and perfect for the whole family: take a walk on the beach and look for rocks of the right size and shape, then find a set of rock-friendly acrylic paints and start creating.
To visit Painted Rock Beach, head to the public beach access point near the intersection of Avenue W and Ocean Vista Drive. Admire the collection or add a rock of your own.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.