Visit the Oregon Coast and you’ve visited the North Coast Land Conservancy.
From Astoria to Tillamook, the conservancy manages thousands of acres of land along the coast. The organization’s goal is simple: maintain and improve Oregon’s coastal lands.
The conservancy’s founding members began working to create the organization in 1985. Just a year later, the group officially formed the conservancy. Within a handful of years, the group was bringing conservation proposals to state and federal agencies.
In 1991, the conservancy completed its first land swap, where it traded land near Saddle Mountain. In the same year, the conservancy purchased a saltmarsh in Seaside, in turn helping create the Wahanna Ball Fields.
Since the conservancy’s efforts in 1991, the organization has grown to manage more than 50 properties in Oregon.
As the conservancy has grown as an organization, its need for volunteers has increased at the same time. Volunteers help the conservancy with tasks like site monitoring, educating community members and tracking grants.
Volunteers also play a role in single-day projects, which are open to visitors and locals to partake in.
Throughout the year, the conservancy hosts what the organization calls stewardship days. On these days, volunteers work with staff at the conservancy’s properties to manage and improve the land’s habitats.
In 2020, some of the conservancy’s stewardship day projects will include creating habitat heaps, replanting a riverbank and cleaning up Nehalem Bay.
Information on volunteering with the conservancy is available at nclctrust.org/volunteer/
