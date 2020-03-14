On a beautiful day, Neah-Kah-Nie Mountain Loop Hike will give you some of the best views of Manzanita.
The hike begins at Short Sand Beach in Oswald West State Park, but if you want to cut a couple of miles off, you can start at the North Neah-Kah-Nie Mountain Trailhead off of U.S. Highway 101. The whole loop is about 8 miles, so it’s best to start early.
Follow the Oregon Coast Trail up Neah-Kah-Nie Mountain and down to Manzanita. The hike will guide you through old-growth forests around Necarney Creek past Devils Cauldron through meadows up to the boulders that rest on the peak of the mountain.
On the way up, there are a lot of exposed roots and a few trees to step over. The hike is challenging and not ideal when wet and muddy because it makes the exposed roots throughout the hike slippery. The peak offers a panoramic view of Manzanita and the boulder offers a great spot to sit, rest and enjoy a picnic. When you are ready to head down, head toward the South Neah-Kah-Nie Mountain Trailhead, which will guide you back.
